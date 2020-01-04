What to expect for the global economy in 2020 | IMF

The new managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, described the global perspective as "precarious."

The global economy is growing at its slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis, and trade tensions could reduce global economic growth by $ 700 billion, which is about the size of the Swiss economy.

Central bankers have made it quite clear that any slowdown this year would require governments to intervene with stimulus packages, because monetary policy is at the limit of what could be achieved.

But there are many variables, challenges and geopolitical events that will affect the world of business and the economy in 2020: the election of the United States, the lack of leadership as the United States recedes on the world stage, climate change and protests from Chile to Lebanon.

Will President Donald Trump win another term? And what does that mean for wars and trade disputes? Can the world unite to face global warming and globalization? And will we see more people on the streets to protest against austerity and the fact that wealth is distributed unevenly in society?

We have a panel of experts to take a look next year and to give us some ideas on what to expect in 2020:

Akber Khan – senior director, Al Rayan Investment

Charles Hecker – Senior Partner, Risk Control

Jairo Lugo-Ocando – Northwest University in Qatar

Source: Al Jazeera News