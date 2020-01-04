What channel is Patriots vs. Titans today? Time, TV schedule for the NFL playoff game

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with four networks presenting four games over the course of two days in the wild card round. Today's game Patriots vs. Titans in New England, scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET, will be displayed on CBS.

Like the home team and No. 3 in the NFL playoff group for the AFC, the Patriots are the solid favorites (5 points) over the No. 6 seeded Titans, who sneaked into the postseason in the last week. New England, of course, is limping in the postseason after falling from a first-round farewell position and entering the wild card round.

New England quarterback Tom Brady, who has led the Patriots to 11 consecutive division titles and six Super Bowl championships, is the all-time postseason leader in the games played (40), aerial yards (11,179) and touchdown passes (73). But he is not the QB with the highest qualification of the regular season in the wild card game on Saturday night.

That would be Ryan Tannehill of Tennessee and his best NFL passer rating of 117.5. He and the league leader, Derrick Henry, will face a Patriots defense that led the NFL in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.1 points per game) in 2019.

Tennessee is the fourth team since 1970 to have the best quarterback in the league and their best runner in the same season, and New England is the first team to allow an average of 15 points or less per game since the 2013 Seahawks ( 14.4). That Seattle team won Super Bowl 48 over the Broncos.

Below is all the information you need to see Patriots vs. Titans on Saturday night, including television channels and start time.

What channel is Patriots vs. Titans today?

TV channel (national) : CBS

: CBS TV Channel (Boston) : WBZ

: WBZ TV Channel (Nashville) : WTVF

: WTVF Live broadcast: Yahoo!

The transmission team number 1 of the chain will convene the Patriots vs. match. Saturday night Titans on CBS. That means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the New England call. Tracy Wolfson will serve as a CBS sideline reporter, and Gene Steratore will provide an analysis of the game arbitration.

For those who can't see Patriots vs. Titans on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Tennessee call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the New England call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 225

Patriots vs. Titans: What time is the initial service?

Date : Saturday, January 4

: Saturday, January 4 Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET start time for Patriots vs. Titans makes it the second playoff game of the 2020 postseason and the second of two wild card games scheduled for Saturday.

After the AFC side of the NFL playoff group is established on Saturday, the NFC side will be decided on Sunday with two games, Vikings in Saints and Seahawks in Eagles.

NFL playoff calendar: wild card round

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Texans bills 4:35 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN application Texans in Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!