What channel is Bills vs. today? Texans? Time, TV schedule for the NFL playoff game

The NFL playoff calendar for 2020 brings a unique set of national television broadcasts, with four networks presenting four games over the course of two days in the wild card round. Today's game Bills vs. Texans in Houston, scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET, will be displayed on ESPN.

As the home team and No. 4 are in the NFL playoff group for the AFC, the Texans are small favorites (2 1/2 points) over the No. 5 seeded Bills, which basically makes this showdown. of wild cards be a pitch. above the game

WILD CARD PLAYOFF PICKS:

Saturday's game with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (23 years, 228 days) and Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson (24 years, 112 days) marks the sixth playoff match between two passers under 25 in the era of the Super Bowl. In four of the five matches, the QB of the home team has won.

Watson will begin his second postseason race after taking the Texans to consecutive titles in the AFC South division. He became the first QB to have at least 25 touchdown passes and five touchdowns on the ground in consecutive seasons in NFL history. Of course, you will have your hands occupied against the NFL's number 2 scoring defense.

Below is all the information you need to see Bills vs.. Texans on Saturday, including television channels and start time.

What channel is Bills vs. today? Texans?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: ESPN application

Saturday's Bills-Texans game on ESPN will be convened by the network's "Monday Night Football,quot; team. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will receive the call from the stand. Lisa Salters will serve as a secondary reporter and John Perry will be the crew analyst.

For those who can't see Bills vs. Texans on television and want to find the game on the radio, Buffalo's call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and Houston's call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and Channel XM 225.

Bills vs. Texans: What time is the initial service?

Date : Saturday, January 4

: Saturday, January 4 Start time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. The ET start time for Saturday's wild card playoff game in Houston is a unique start time for this round of playoffs. The Texans really played in the same window last season, losing to the visiting Colts.

Bills vs. Texans is one of two wild card playoff games scheduled for Saturday, and Patriots vs.. Titans will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

NFL playoff calendar: wild card round

Below is the full NFL playoff calendar for 2020, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Texans bills 4:35 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN application Texans in Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo!