Wayne Rooney talks about the game problem at the beginning of his career: "It didn't feel like real money,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLeab87a23dba59a2200e2b0c5d6be92329% %MINIFYHTMLeab87a23dba59a2200e2b0c5d6be923210%

Wayne Rooney has opened up about a game problem in the early stages of his career, saying that boredom and ease of betting contributed to the problem.

Rooney, who made his debut in Derby County this week, joined the Rams as a player-coach after spending two seasons with D.C. United in Major League Soccer.

%MINIFYHTMLeab87a23dba59a2200e2b0c5d6be923211% %MINIFYHTMLeab87a23dba59a2200e2b0c5d6be923212%

The 34-year-old said the game was a problem while playing for Manchester United and the England national team, although he has now completely quit.

"For a away game with Manchester United, you stay in a hotel, and with England you are in a hotel for seven to 10 days," Rooney said in a video for the 32Red Stay In Control game awareness campaign .

MORE: What is Rooney's net worth and how much does he earn?

"You get bored and do things to fill the time. At that time, the game was one of them.

"It was easy to place bets over the phone. It didn't look like real money. It wasn't like I had to bet and place bets where there are limits."

"Before you know it, you have lost a good part and you don't realize the amount you are earning at that time. I won at the beginning and thought it was easy money. It absorbs you a little more and I ended up losing, ended up down .

"I was chasing my bets trying to get my money back. You are there to play in your country or club and when you lose money like me, that will affect you."

"Fortunately, I managed to pay what I lost and didn't play again. I learned from my mistakes. If you continue playing, you lose more. That's when you can be absorbed by a bad situation."

Rooney has said he is now willing to share his experience with his younger Derby teammates.

"I think it is important that they understand the responsibility of the money they are earning because they are earning a lot of money," he said.

"There is a responsibility for us as older players who have gone through that experience to help and guide them in that, whether playing, if it is money, how to take care of their money."

"I think it's important that they take that information from whoever is willing to give them to help them."

After playing 90 minutes in their Derby debut against Barnsley, the Rams will face Crystal Palace on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.