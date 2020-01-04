Watford 3 – 3 Tranmere





Connor Jennings withdrew a goal when Tranmere recovered at Watford

Paul Mullin scored a penalty in the 87th minute when Tranmere came three goals down to seal a notable 3-3 draw in the third round of the FA Cup at Watford.

Tom Dele-Bashiru opened the scoring in his first opening for the Hornets, before Nathaniel Chalobah doubled the home team's lead only 117 seconds later.

Roberto Pereyra seemed to have put the game out of reach when he scored a third for last season's defeated finalists after 34 minutes.

Paul Mullin hits Tranmere's level from the penalty spot against Watford

But in a dazzling second half, Tranmere retired one shortly after the hour mark when VAR annulled Connor Jennings' offside goal.

Defender Manny Monthe struck with 12 minutes remaining before Mullin converted from the spot after the VAR determined that debutant Mason Barrett had committed a foul in the area to Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Pereyra was ejected for foul play to crown a miserable second half for the side of Vicarage Road.

Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle

Wilbraham celebrates his strike at the age of 40 against the side of Steve Bruce

Aaron Wilbraham, forty, was late to steal a deserved tie for League One Rochdale in his third-round FA Cup clash with Newcastle at the Crown Oil Arena.

Wilbraham combined with fellow substitute Luke Matheson, 23 years younger than him, to equalize in the 79th minute after Miguel Almiron had led the Premier League.

Rochdale got what they deserved when Matheson found Wilbraham in the area and the veteran striker tapped before punching Martin Dubravka.

And as the massive rows of visiting fans began to show their disgust, Rochdale almost caught a winner when Oliver Rathbone found space in the box but deflected a slow shot to the target.

Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

Harry Arter celebrates his brilliant winner for Fulham against Aston Villa

Harry Arter got out of the bank to get Aston Villa out of the FA Cup with a spectacular long-range attack.

The midfielder had been on the field for just 90 seconds when he let fly from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 victory for the Fulham Championship.

Anwar El Ghazi had previously canceled Anthony Knockaert's cookie, but Arter's rocket fired at the Cottagers until the fourth round.

Brighton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach was the winner of the match for Wednesday of Sheffield in Brighton

Adam Reach hit a second half winner when Sheffield Wednesday beat the Premier League opposition in the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

The end of the owl Reach crushed a deflected detour from the edge of the box 25 minutes to his home to win the Sky Bet Championship a close success in the third round at Amex Stadium.

Wednesday's previous victory over the high-flying opposition in this competition was courtesy of goals by Chris Waddle and Mark Bright in Wembley in the 1993 semifinal against city rival Sheffield United.

However, a memorable day on the south coast was tempered by a suspicion of knee injury suffered by top 12 goal scorer Steven Fletcher.

Preston 2-4 Norwich

Adam Idah had a day to remember when Norwich moved to Preston

Teen Adam Idah made a hat-trick to fire Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2013, as they set aside Preston 4-2 at Deepdale.

Idah, who only made his second start in Norwich days after his Premier League debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace, opened the scoring in 90 seconds and made it 3-0 before the break when he shot in a second from a distance.

In the middle, the 18-year-old played a key role in Onel Hernandez's attack and didn't finish there, sealing his triplet from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after Billy Bodin withdrew one for Preston.

Josh Harrop got a second for Preston with six minutes left, but Norwich had done enough to win his first tie in the third round since winning 3-0 at Peterborough seven years ago.

3 – Adam Idah is the first teenager to score a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; of the FA Cup for a Premier League team from Kelechi Iheanacho by Man City v Aston Villa in January 2016. Starlet. pic.twitter.com/r45bV4tuEI – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020

Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield

Two Southampton teenagers shot their side in the fourth round of the FA Cup in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield in St Mary's.

When making his first appearance in the last year, William Smallbone, 19, gave the hosts the advantage in the 48th minute with a volley in time.

The Saints finished all three points in the 86th minute when Jake Vokins, also 19, shot from the edge of the area for his first goal of the season, in his second appearance as a senior.

William Smallbone broke the deadlock for Southampton against Huddersfield

Burnley 4-2 Peterborough

Jay Rodriguez scored twice when Burnley responded to a bad run in the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup in a Turf Moor with little assistance.

The Posh, who have not defeated a top-notch team in the FA Cup since 1965, were three down in 25 minutes through goals from Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick.

Ivan Toney took advantage of a defensive error to withdraw one before halftime with his 17th of the season, but Rodriguez's second almost managed to tie for Burnley despite the teenage substitute Ricky Jade-Jones withdrew one for Posh late.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action by Burnley against Peterborough

Millwall 3-0 Newport

Sky Bet Millwall Championship challengers entered the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Newport Two League wrestlers in The Den.

There were 54 places between the two teams at the start, at their first meeting since 1985, and the Lions were the best team at all times, despite the lively start of the visitors in the second half.

A hit from Matt Smith's first half put the hosts in charge and second half goals by Connor Mahoney and Tom Bradshaw sealed the victory for Gary Rowett's team.

Birmingham 2-1 Blackburn

Jeremie Bela avoided the blushes of teammate Ivan Sunjic when Birmingham, 10-man, grabbed a late winner to beat Blackburn 2-1.

Bela punished a Jayson Leutwiler goal error to score a goal at the last minute after Sunjic had been ejected less than two minutes after leaving the bench.

The Croatian midfielder received his marching orders to take down Sam Gallagher in the penalty area in the 60th minute, replacing Gary Gardner in the 58th minute.

Adam Armstrong matched from the spot in the 61st minute to cancel Dan Crowley's first goal for Blues four minutes into the game.

But the final result just seemed like a reflection when Rovers dominated the second half, only for former Blues loan forward Gallagher to waste two good chances after Stewart Downing lost another, while goalkeeper Lee Camp allowed A routine clearance of Derrick Williams escaped his hands.

Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury

Sean Goss scored a tie in the second half to beat League One Shrewsbury a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup after a deserved 1-1 draw in the Bristol City championship.

The hosts took the lead against the game streak in half an hour when Famara Diedhiou crossed the goal from the left end of Niclas Eliasson from the left.

But the impressive Shrewsbury returned three minutes after the interval, Goss guided a perfectly placed shot from the edge of the area to goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa after a clearance from Diedhiou crossed his path.

Brentford 1-0 Stoke

Emiliano Marcondes fired a young Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of Stoke.

The Bees, who made 10 changes since their last Sky Bet Championship game and named only one player of the first team in Ethan Pinnock, achieved a routine 1-0 victory against a more experienced Potter team.

Brentford took the lead just before the break with a sublime skill from Danish midfielder Marcondes.

The creator of the game, who has just returned from a loan period on the Danish team Midtjylland, made a beautiful tour in the upper corner, almost from the corner flag, to give the Bees the lead.

Rotherham 2-3 Hull City

Tom Eaves scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Hull reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory against Rotherham, 10 men.

Hull took the lead in the 16th minute with Dan Batty breaking into the area and cutting the ball for Eaves to score, but Rotherham was leveled five minutes later thanks to Michael Smith's powerful final from the center of Chiedozie Ogbene.

The home team was reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute when Adam Thompson received a direct red card for hacking Keane Lewis-Potter, but the Millers surprised Hull two minutes before the break when Kyle Vassell shot lightning from the edge of the box. .

But the pressure from the visitors was worth it in the 66th minute with Eaves on hand to head from the Herbie Kane crossing. And Rotherham's resistance lasted until the second minute of additional time, when Eaves was again at hand to punish them with a high header and send the Tigers through.

Reading 2-2 Blackpool

A weakened reading had to settle for a 2-2 draw with League One Blackpool in their third-round FA Cup tie at Madejski Stadium.

Reading striker Sam Baldock hit a pole in the first half before Blackpool took the lead shortly before the half-hour mark through Nathan Delfouneso.

Baldock matched 11 minutes in the second half, but Armand Gnanduillet restored Blackpool's lead four minutes later.

Danny Loader made the 2-2 with an ingenious backheel, but Gnanduillet wasted the chance of a Blackpool victory when his penalty hit the crossbar.

Cardiff 2-2 Carlisle

Cardiff defended himself against two goals to save a 2-2 draw and a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup with Carlisle.

Jack Bridge and Harry McKirdy surprised the Sky Bet Championship team with the first half headlines that gave them real hope for a drink.

But the quick goals of Callum Paterson and Gavin Whyte at the beginning of the second half avoided Cardiff's blushes and got a repeat at Brunton Park.

Oxford 4-1 Hartlepool

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste scored a brilliant individual goal to end the dream of the Hartlepool National League FA Cup while Oxford was left with 4-1 winners.

Mark Kitching threw himself on a faint pass back from Rob Dickie to beat Jordan Archer in the ninth minute.

But Rob Hall matched after 52 minutes with a curly shot from outside the area before Baptiste started the game by haggling three defenders before shooting from close range.

Tariqe Fosu delivered the ball a short distance after 84 minutes and three minutes later Matty Taylor threw from the penalty spot after Ryan Donaldson committed a foul on Mark Sykes.