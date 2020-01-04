Watch Justin Bieber Eat Cheetos and Lobster on Yummy Music Video

Justin Bieber Start the year treating your fans with a delicious surprise.

As fans know, the 25-year-old released his first solo single in almost four years, "Yummy," on Friday, January 3. Without losing the rhythm, the pop superstar went to Instagram this morning to count the hours. and minutes until the premiere of the music video for "Yummy,quot;.

And could fans expect anything less from the song full of suggestive insinuations?

While the song leaves little to the imagination, Bieber decided to be a little more playful and much less explicit for the music video. The video begins with the singer entering a restaurant with a pink sweatshirt and matching pink hair. Bieber then sits at the table, surrounded by the rich and famous (and one of his cats), and begins: "Yes, you have to delicious. That delicious, that delicious."

Throughout the music video, Bieber uses everything from Cheetos, lobster, jelly molds, fruits, chips and other foods. As the video progresses, Bieber gets up from the table, takes off his pink sweatshirt and starts dancing along with the rest of the people in the restaurant, which quickly became a club scene.