Watch Justin Bieber Eat Cheetos and Lobster on Yummy Music Video

Justin Bieber Start the year treating your fans with a delicious surprise.
As fans know, the 25-year-old released his first solo single in almost four years, "Yummy," on Friday, January 3. Without losing the rhythm, the pop superstar went to Instagram this morning to count the hours. and minutes until the premiere of the music video for "Yummy,quot;.
And could fans expect anything less from the song full of suggestive insinuations?
While the song leaves little to the imagination, Bieber decided to be a little more playful and much less explicit for the music video. The video begins with the singer entering a restaurant with a pink sweatshirt and matching pink hair. Bieber then sits at the table, surrounded by the rich and famous (and one of his cats), and begins: "Yes, you have to delicious. That delicious, that delicious."
Throughout the music video, Bieber uses everything from Cheetos, lobster, jelly molds, fruits, chips and other foods. As the video progresses, Bieber gets up from the table, takes off his pink sweatshirt and starts dancing along with the rest of the people in the restaurant, which quickly became a club scene.
Of course, it is safe to assume that the last single is about his wife, Hailey Bieber.
While fans speculated that maybe her boyfriend would appear in the music video, that didn't happen.
But with a Hailey cameo or not, the music video is definitely a love letter to the way Bieber feels passionately about his protagonist in his life.
"Yummy,quot; was produced by Child culture, Sasha Sirota Y Jason "Poor Bear,quot; Boyd.
The single and the music video leave Bieber's heels announcing the long-awaited arrival of his next album, a tour and his YouTube documentary series. Seasons, on January 27.
And if you expect more songs about Hailey besides the sensual "Yummy,quot;, then you're in luck. According to an E! With insider information, Bieber will release much more music about his relationship with the 23-year-old model.
"He also writes a lot about his love and the power of his love of being unlike anything else he has experienced," the source explained. "It's a familiar sound that fans will love. He is doing what he does best and everyone is eager to get it out for the world to enjoy."
