Virat Kohli & # 39; is not a fan & # 39; of the four-day test proposals | Cricket News





Virat Kohli is the highest profile figure facing the four-day tests

The captain of India, Virat Kohli, says he is firmly against plans to reduce test matches to four-day affairs.

The ICC is considering the idea as they reflect on the international calendar for 2023 and beyond.

The four-day tests would free up space on the calendar and also provide more rest for the players, but it is a plan that has divided opinions within the game.

The ECB says it is in favor of the proposals, while Captain Joe Root also gave his support in an interview with the Sky Sports Cricket podcast

Joe Root has backed the four-day tests.

However, while Cricket Australia says he will consider the four-day tests, Captain Tim Paine, as well as his teammates Travis Head and Nathan Lyon, have criticized the plans.

The BCCI has not yet revealed its position on the issue, but Kohli was direct in his opinion when he said: "I am not a fan.

"I think the intention will not be correct because then you will talk about the three-day tests. Where do you end up? Then you will talk about the disappearance of the test cricket. I do not support it at all.

"I don't think it's fair for the purest format of the game. How the cricket started initially and the five-day test matches were the highest you can have internationally. According to me, it shouldn't be altered."

Tim Paine is one of several Australian players who oppose the ICC plans.

The optional four-day tests were approved by the ICC in 2017, with England playing one against Ireland in July last year.

Day and night tests have also received a green light in recent years, but Kohli says that this is where the game's alterations should end.

"They asked me about the Hundred. I said that I am not going to test myself in another format because many things are already happening," Kohli said.

"Cricket day and night is the most that should be changed about the cricket test, according to me. Then, we will simply talk about getting numbers and entertainment."

"Day and night is another step towards marketing test cricket and creating excitement around it, but you can't play with too much."