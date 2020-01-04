Vicki Gunvalson admits that he is not sure of his RHOC return either!

%MINIFYHTML64642dec9596836801df187b45464fcc9% %MINIFYHTML64642dec9596836801df187b45464fcc10%

Amid rumors that Vicki Gunvalson might not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County, it turns out that the reality star is also not sure of his future in the series! His admission also comes amid reports that this next new season will have a stir!

She could be an OG but it seems that will not secure her a place at RHOC!

Vicki opened up on speculation after receiving some questions.

%MINIFYHTML64642dec9596836801df187b45464fcc11% %MINIFYHTML64642dec9596836801df187b45464fcc12%

It all started with a post from her and her fiance, Steve Lodge having the best time of their lives "somewhere in the Pacific Ocean,quot; on a great luxury cruise.

While many people could not help talking about the couple and their enviable vacation, others proceeded to ask for confirmation about the rumors that Vicki will leave the OC in season 15.

"Is it true that you will not return?" One of the followers asked directly.

In response, the celebrity admitted that: ‘There is no truth in that. I still don't know (shrugged emoji) (heart emoji) "

This happens after Andy Cohen, who was on the radio program Jeff Lewis ‘Sirius XM not long ago, revealed that some changes will be made to RHOC.

That said, a source tells HollywoodLife that Andy's comments made everyone nervous and told them a while ago that a cast shake was coming. All women (from "RHOC,quot;) say they are sure they will return, but nobody knows for sure. They will be notified within a few weeks, but nobody knows who is entering and who is still out. "

Ad

They continued to share that & # 39; The meeting has just ended, so it will be seen in the new year, but they are always interviewing new ladies and they are looking at a couple, it is still too early to say exactly what is happening. Everyone is waiting, although some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since the filming officially ended in case they are asked to return them. "



Post views:

0 0