Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor launch Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Delhi with a flash mob

Maintaining the style ratio and increasing mercury in the winters of Delhi, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan released the new song, Illegal Weapon 2.0 of Street Dancer 3D in the capital. The duo took the streets of Connaught Place in the city to gather a crowd and shake a leg with them.

The couple not only killed him with their movements, but also looked very elegant in the event. Shraddha wore a short denim jacket with a pair of loose leather pants, while Varun opted for brave violet pants and a black jacket for the excursion.

Check out the photos of the silly couple in the streets of Delhi below.