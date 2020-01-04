United States, Iran and the consequences of the murder of Soleimani | Iraq

The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani marked the beginning of another turbulent decade for the Middle East. The decision of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to approve the murder of the head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, is for all practical purposes a "declaration of war,quot; with implications powerful for the region, especially Iraq.

The United States attempts to portray Soleimani as a master terrorist leader, such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State (ISIL or ISIS) is wrong and the big picture is lost. Soleimani may have been controversial, even a bloody "shadow commander," but it served at the pleasure of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, to protect and expand the regime's interests in the Middle East. The murder of Soleimani is an attack against the Iranian state.

So why did the United States resort to its murder, why now and what is its end?

Trump's calculation

Several people in Trump's near circle, such as former national security advisers, Michael Flynn and John Bolton, and "unofficial advisors,quot; such as Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, have ceaselessly urged him to act militarily against Iran and press for regime change. .

But for three years, Trump chose to ignore his advice and insisted that the United States does not seek war with the Islamic Republic. Instead, he slapped Tehran with severe sanctions aimed at paralyzing his economy, containing his regional ambitions and forcing him to return to the negotiating table to sign another agreement, a "Trump agreement."

So what changed?

Well, basically, the Trump administration realized that its "maximum pressure,quot; policy had failed. He could have hurt Iran, but he did not isolate or deter a belligerent Iranian leadership.

Iran's indirect attack on the US embassy UU. In Baghdad earlier this week it was a rude reminder of the humiliating 1979 inauguration of the US embassy. UU. In Tehran that demoralized the Carter administration and the 2012 attack on the US diplomatic complex. UU. In Benghazi that hurt the Obama administration.

The Trump administration, which feared a repetition of this scenario in Baghdad, says its response was intended to protect American lives from future attacks, not start the war with Iran. Or, according to skeptics, it was meant to safeguard Trump's presidency by diverting the attention of the political trial during an election year.

Either way, the murder is a clear deviation from the sanctions policy, which demonstrates Trump's readiness to use US military might. UU. As much as its economic power.

Actions speak louder than words.

Iran's strategy

From the beginning, the Islamic Republic rejected Trump's abandonment of the nuclear agreement and the imposition of sanctions as unacceptable intimidation, and refused to stand idly by while US sanctions blocked the country's vital oil exports, paralyzed its economy and ruined To his military.

Tehran expanded its proxy attacks on US assets and allies. UU. In the area, including the recent attacks on oil tankers at the Gulf and Saudi Arabia oil facilities, which led to this week's attack on US positions in Iraq.

Tehran has also cultivated new strategic alliances with Russia and China, joining the two for the war games in the Gulf of Oman at the end of December.

Murder will not change any of these policies; In fact, it will simply speed them up.

If history serves as a guide, Iran will absorb the attack at first and avoid a total war with far superior American military forces. Trump may have challenged Khamenei for a duel, but the supreme leader prefers to fight in the shadows.

Then, he answers, he will. Your options They are abundant and their schedule is open. This includes murders, undercover operations, low intensity warfare and oil and maritime disruptions in the Gulf region.

In other words, more of the same, much more.

This will be especially the case in Iraq, where Iran has long exploited the failure and reduction of US personnel. UU. To prop up their allies and customers and increase their strategic influence against the US. UU.

And you can do it again.

Competing for Iraq

Contrary to conventional wisdom and the apocalyptic scenarios of the beginning of World War III, the murder of Soleimani could well be Trump's ticket outside of Iraq, just as the murder of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was his ticket to the Syrian conflict. This fits perfectly with his desire for strategic redistribution in the Middle East to extract US troops and civilians from local critical points and provide the Pentagon with greater freedom to act against its enemies. This means more drone attacks, special forces operations and guided missile attacks with minimal risk to US personnel. UU.

It is nothing new for the US. UU., Which were redistributed outside Lebanon after the 1983 bombing of the US Navy barracks. UU., And withdrew from Somalia after the 1993 attack on US troops. Similarly, he is planning a withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Of course, Iraq is different. It is a much larger agreement for the United States after it invested billions of dollars and lost thousands of lives trying to maintain the country for the past 16 years.

But as a businessman who becomes a statesman, Donald Trump is guided by a golden trade rule that says: don't throw good money after bad, regardless of pride, oil or partners.

The question is: will Iran exploit this American trend towards reduction, or will it encourage its propensity for war?

Either way, Iraq and the rest of the divided Arab world will continue to suffer as a result, according to the old Swahili proverb: when elephants fight and play, it is the grass that is crushed.