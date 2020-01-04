United States cancels Qatar training camp on & # 39; development situation & # 39; in the Middle East | Soccer news

The national side planned to train in Doha throughout January





The United States will face Costa Rica on February 1 in California

The US men's soccer team UU. He has postponed his plans to organize a training camp in Qatar due to the "developing situation,quot; in the Middle East.

It follows the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq on Friday in an air strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran promised "severe revenge,quot; in response to the attack, which led the United States to advise expatriates to leave Iraq.

The United States intended to train in Doha for three weeks from Sunday, before a friendly with Costa Rica in California.

"Meanwhile, we are working on alternative arrangements in preparation for the match against Costa Rica on February 1," reads a statement on the website of the United States Soccer Federation.

"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's premier facilities and hospitality."