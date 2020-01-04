Home Latest News Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our planes illegally to escape from Japan |...

Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our planes illegally to escape from Japan | Turkey News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
A lawyer for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn says he feels betrayed by the Japanese justice system.

Ghosn fled Japan this week, claiming he was avoiding political persecution, on charges of financial misconduct.

A private aircraft company says a dishonest employee falsified records and organized flights to Ghosn. The company says the employee acted alone.

Alexi O & # 39; Brien de Al Jazeera reports.

Jake Adelstein, a Daily Beast investigative journalist, joins Al Jazeera of Tokyo to discuss the latest updates.

