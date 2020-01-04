Trump's opportunism could plunge the Middle East into turmoil | I ran



The US attack in the early hours of January 3 that killed Iranian General Qassim Soleimani has surprised many in the Middle East and beyond. A brazen attack, carried out without permission on the ground of a sovereign nation. It was more reminiscent of the covert operations of the Mossad of Israel against its pro-Iranian rivals than an act in which a world leader with a large participation in the region should participate.

The murder of Soleimani is likely to further destabilize a region that has already been shaken by almost a decade of turmoil.

Soleimani was a figure that became large in the Middle East during the last decades. When he was young, he played a key role in the Islamic revolution and the Iran-Iraq war, and many in Iran will remember him as a war hero, who protected the identity of the revolution.

However, outside of Iran, he is also understandably abhorred and considered the main architect of chaos in the region. After his appointment in 1998 as head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a division responsible for clandestine military activities abroad, he led many operations in the Middle East and elsewhere.

These interventions almost always occurred at the expense of the sovereignty of the Arab nations and the well-being of their civilian population, whether it was the pact between the United States and Iran that allowed the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and that allowed the sectarian rooting or the deployment of Iranian forces to save the besieged Assad regime in Syria, which led to ethnic cleansing.

As the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) came to an end in 2017, USA. UU. He became more attentive to the concerns expressed by Saudi Arabia about Iranian interference in the affairs of its neighbors, as they found themselves confronting a real and / or imaginary Soleimani in Yemen, as well as in Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, Israel, the closest US ally. The US, whose security under the Trump administration, became more or less the only concern of US foreign policy. UU. In the region, he began to feel the heat of the Iranian presence in Syria and that of Hezbollah, the representative of Iran in Lebanon, who emerged emboldened after having fought alongside the Iranians on behalf of Damascus.

As a result, the Trump administration became less and less patient with Iran's overseas operations led by the Quds Force. This group has appeared increasingly out of control, even for official officials of Iranian foreign policy. The "brief,quot; resignation of Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in February 2019, came as a direct result of being sidelined from a meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and President Hasan Rouhani that took place in Tehran and was assisted. by Soleimani.

In June 2019, two tankers (Norwegian and Japanese-owned) were attacked in broad daylight in the Strait of Hormuz, just one month after four tankers anchored on the UAE coast were attacked. Some observers considered the fact that the attacks on a ship linked to Japan coincided with the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Tehran as an attempt by the IRGC to undermine Iran's foreign ministry.

As Iran intensified against the US UU. And its allies in the Middle East, trying to pressure the Trump administration to relax some of the crippling sanctions it imposed after its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), USA. UU. He took the unusual step in April 2019) of declaring to the IRGC a terrorist organization that left Soleimani and its Quds Force open to the many anti-terrorism options available to Washington and its allies in the region.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Iraq that changed the regional calculus. PRotersters blamed the "muhasasa,quot; or sectarian quota system for unleashing sectarian violence throughout Iraq and allowing certain individuals and groups to enrich themselves while much of the Iraqi population endured economic difficulties.

Both Tehran and Washington were equally surprised by the Iraqi people manifesting against corruption, sectarianism and foreign interference. For both of them, controlling Iraq suddenly became something that could not be taken for granted.

For Iran, this was particularly problematic given that Iraq has been its main lifeline in the face of US sanctions and a key link to its maneuvers in Syria and Lebanon. As a result, he sent to Soleimani several times to Baghdad to coordinate ways to control the situation with its political and paramilitary allies in the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), including intensifying violence against protesters and attacks against the United States.

The meddling in Iraq of which Soleimani was accused in recent weeks would probably have gone unpunished if it had not been for the opportunity that a military response offered to a president of the United States. accused by the House of Representatives and an Israeli prime minister facing trial for corruption charges. Before the November presidential elections in the United States, Donald Trump demonstrates his strength against the successive failures of his foreign policy initiatives, while Benjamin Netanyahu obtains a useful distraction from his legal problems before the next Israeli parliamentary vote in March.

In the Middle East, however, Trump and Netanyahu's political opportunism will have serious consequences. While both the United States and Iran are likely to avoid direct confrontation, which was evident by Washington's election to organize its attack on Iraqi soil, the latter has already promised to retaliate.

When Iran concludes its three days of national mourning, its revenge attacks will likely be carried out by proxy forces. It has a wide variety of tactical responses, including bombings, kidnappings and even cybersecurity attacks. This could involve operations in the immediate neighborhood of Iran, similar to those carried out in September at Saudi oil facilities or the interruption of oil delivery routes in the Gulf. Attacks against US positions in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and possibly Afghanistan are also likely.

While the murder of Soleimani showed that neither EE. UU. Neither Iran is willing to respect Iraqi sovereignty, its true political consequences are likely to result in the weakening of the Iraqi protest movement that, for the first time, unified Iraqis around a nationalist, non-sectarian platform and has threatened influence Iranian in the country and has called for the expulsion of US troops.

Now, the events that unfold can be exploited by politicians to advocate for Iran's continued role in Iraqi politics. In today's atmosphere of shock and emotion, there is little appetite for diplomacy.

This is unfortunate because even this week there was much speculation about the secret will of both parties to re-enter the negotiations About the nuclear agreement. Given the statements carried out by some European countries, including Germany, justifying the attack by the United States, it is now possible for Iran to abandon JCPOA altogether or at least announce a significant increase in uranium enrichment.

In the coming days it is vital that the voices of calm and diplomacy triumph over those who ask for escalation and confrontation to avoid a regional war. Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani& # 39; s visit to Tehran in January 4 and his call for "find a peaceful solution to reduce tension" it's promising

Qatar enjoys the respect and trust of both Iran and the United States and has direct interest in dif t mergesthe tension since it houses the largest US air base in the region and shares gas fields with Iran.

However, for the de-escalation efforts to be successful, the United States must refrain from other selective killings in Iraq. In addition, the United States and Iran should not heed the calls for violence and revenge of regional warmongers who will benefit from their direct confrontation.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.