Trey Songz was sued for $ 10 million for alleged sexual assault at the Miami Club

The woman who filed a lawsuit against the musician was apparently not the only one that Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, allegedly assaulted that night at the E11EVEN Nightclub in Miami.

Trey Songz faces a lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault that took place at a Miami nightclub on January 1, 2018. According to reports, Jane Doe claimed that the rapper invited her to the club after a 2018 New Year's Eve party at Sean. "P Diddy"The house of combs.

According to The Blast, the woman accused the singer of sexually assaulting her and requested $ 10 million in damages. The lawsuit stated that Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, "sexually assaulted JANE DOE and proceeded to place her hand under her dress, without her consent" after they went to a VIP section at E11EVEN Nightclub.

In addition, the paperwork claimed that the singer was "trying to insert his fingers into JANE DOE's vagina without his consent or permission."

"This is a lawsuit that arises from a sexual assault and aggression committed by NEVERSON against JANE DOE while the two were partying at the E11even Miami (" E11even ") nightclub on January 1, 2018," the lawsuit continued. "This lawsuit is based on claims of assault, aggression, intentionally inflicting emotional distress and inflicting negligence of emotional distress. The plaintiff is seeking more than ten million dollars ($ 10,000,000.00) in damages."

The woman who filed a lawsuit against the musician was apparently not the only one Trey allegedly assaulted that night. "Shortly after the incident with NEVERSON in E11even, JANE DOE discovered that she was not the only victim of NEVERSON in E11even, since another woman who attended the nightclub with the group confided to JANE DOE that NEVERSON had also lowered her hands for the pants and he had placed his fingers on his buttocks without his consent that same night, "the suit claimed.

While Trey had been accused of assault in the past, he has not yet commented on the latest accusation.