Trapped tank that likes Pic of the transgender star amid rumors of homosexuality

Even if Tank He has denied rumors that he is gay, his recent social media movement could have said otherwise. The R&B singer and songwriter was surprised that he liked a photo of social media star Gabby Amour, who is transgender, and this made people believe even more that Tank is not completely heterosexual.

The photo the singer of "Maybe I Deserve" liked showed Gabby wearing a pink mini dress. The outfit had no back, but he covered it with a shiny coat that was placed on his shoulders. Gabby completed the look with a matching bag and a pair of heels. "Patty Plain Jane, I'm the beauty of the ball," he wrote in the caption.

When capturing the winds of his movement, people quickly pointed out that this is just another clue that Tank is gay despite his refusal. "The signs have been there. You just don't want to believe you like MEN," one wrote. "It's so obvious that it goes both ways," another implied that the singer is bisexual. "We knew he was interested in LGBT … he was always in the gay. Especially here in A," wrote another, as one person thought the problem was not the fact that Tank pressed the Like button. "Are you not married? Even if it wasn't like that … why is he …" said the user.

Tank triggered gay rumors for the first time after he said Angela YeeThe podcast that having oral sex between people of the same sex did not necessarily make a man gay. However, when he faced his sexuality, he wasted no time to discredit her and trolled those who asked. "It was hard to finally admit that I only like women, but I'm glad I did it and now I'm free," he replied to a social media user who expressed how happy he was to know that the musician had left. .