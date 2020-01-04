Toya Johnson is preparing for & # 39; Weight No More & # 39; 2020 – The movement becomes more successful

Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing premiered the Weight No more movement in 2019. This movement aims to raise awareness about overweight and obesity because these are serious health problems that can trigger more serious problems.

Now, Toya seems to want to get back on track with WNM, and he shared a couple of posts on his social media account related to the topic.

‘Weight No More 2020, let's go! Weightwww.weightnomore.info 🎥: @eyeof_aries ’Toya captioned her video that she shared on her IG account.

Toya shared another post that he captioned with the following words: "It is time to jump to the new year … ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿WHEN CAN I JUMP MY BRIDGE ??? TAG A JUMPER under ⬇️. Me and some of your favorites are about to form a team for a great double Dutch event. Are you ready ??? # wnm2020. 02/16/20 #wejustgettingstarted '

Someone commented: ‘It is possible that my sisters and I have to fly to this and defeat them all. We from New York in the 90s, where jumping rope was our way of life! I also have a secret weapon. @millionairetoni ".

Many people praised Toya's initiative with this movement, and many fans said she managed to become an inspiration to them.

People are really excited and can't wait to have the opportunity to be part of WNM.

Toya had a great start to 2020, and not too long ago, he shared a photo and a clip on his social media account, which surprised fans.

Ad

He was showing fans the beautiful dress he wore for the New Year.



Post views:

0 0