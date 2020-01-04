Toby Alderweireld: Tottenham defender says he signed a new agreement for "loyalty,quot; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5b14632bac6a4eef49e2669c818345769% %MINIFYHTML5b14632bac6a4eef49e2669c8183457610%





Toby Alderweireld was in the last year of his contract before signing a new agreement last month

Toby Alderweireld insists that loyalty, rather than money, is what made him extend his stay in Tottenham.

The Belgian international signed a new contract at Hotspur Way in December, ending speculation about his future, ensuring a new agreement until 2023.

He told the Sunday Telegraph: "Financially, the club made a good effort that showed me that they really loved me and that gave me respect.

"Maybe I could earn much more elsewhere, but then I chose loyalty, that is also worth something."

"I talked to my wife, we have a second child on the way. First, I asked him: & # 39; What do you want? & # 39; He said he is happy to stay, he loves it here, but I can choose what want.

"That gave me the opportunity to explore everything I wanted."

Jose Mourinho took over the Spurs a month before Alderweireld made the decision to stay in Tottenham.

Alderweireld believes Spurs can progress under Mourinho

The central defender says he has enjoyed working for the 56-year-old since his arrival and believes that the team can progress under his mandate.

"We had a good connection with the manager before. We accomplished many important things. And it's the same now: everyone believes in what José says and thinks and how we should play," he added.

Meanwhile, Mourinho urged Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen to follow his teammate Alderweireld to compromise his future at the North London club.

Inter Milan is in talks to sign Eriksen during the January transfer period, according to Sky in italy, while Vertonghen has been linked to a transfer to Napoli.

