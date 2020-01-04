Three conclusions of the Texans wild card victory over Bills: Impact on the playoff group, Josh Allen's potential and more

Because Deshaun Watson is a superhero, the Texans are advancing to the divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs after beating the Bills 22-19 on Saturday night in an overtime thriller to open the weekend of wild cards.

Watson, whose ridiculous quarterback game in the second half of the game in Houston was the reason why the Texans had a chance to beat the Bills in the first place, was the author of the moment that defined the game at the end of the period overtime He came out of a secure bag and handed a short pass to Taiwan Jones, who ran 34 yards to the Buffalo 10-yard line and set the winning field goal for Ka & # 39; imi Fairbairn.

Despite having been surpassed 425-360 by the Bills, the Texans are heading to the divisional round of the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history. They have never advanced to a conference championship game.

That development in the image of the playoffs leads us to the conclusions of Saturday's game, one of the best in the history of wildcard playoff football.

The Texans' victory over Bills is good news for the Ravens or Chiefs in the AFC playoffs

Depending on the outcome of the Patriots-Titans Saturday night game, the Texans will draw the Ravens or the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. It doesn't matter the confrontation, whether Baltimore or Kansas City would have been a comfortable favorite next weekend, and for good reason, considering what those teams did this season to win the first round. Buffalo, however, could have been considered a more difficult draw.

The Bills, who finished the regular season with the second best NFL scorer and third best unit in terms of allowed yards, dominated the Texans on Saturday until the last quarter, when Watson took over the game. Prior to that, Watson was running for his life, often forced into scramble mode almost immediately after the click.

Buffalo's well-rounded defensive unit had the speed and discipline to contain Lamar Jackson from Baltimore. He had the ability to rush the passer-by and block the receivers, which would have been useful against Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City. On the other side of the ball, the Bills had an offense capable of controlling the line of scrimmage, thus keeping QB opponent off the field as much as possible.

Houston is not far behind, of course, and was triggered on Saturday by J.J. Watt on defense (his capture of the second half changed the game) and Watson's brilliance on the offensive, but the Texans offensive line will have trouble again in Baltimore or Kansas City and his defense is not designed to stop Jackson or Mahomes .

Most would have chosen against the Bills in the divisional round, but Ravens / Chiefs on Texans feels like an easier prediction.

Deshaun Watson saved Bill O & # 39; Brien from the hot seat

The Texans coach was in fashion on social media during the first half of Saturday for all the wrong reasons. Houston was killed by Buffalo in all three phases of the game, and the Texans entered at halftime with 13-0.

For the third time in four wild card games with O & # 39; Brien, they were excluded in the first half. Watson in the first half was captured four times, the most in any half by a QB in his playoff record.

Then Watson activated the magic. It started with a ridiculous touchdown race (and a 2-point conversion) to take Houston to the board in the third quarter.

He continued during the second half, and finished with the big play for everyone, but sealed the game in overtime.

This was not a clear training adjustment; He was a star player who made brilliant individual plays. Now O & # 39; Brien, who during Saturday's halftime could have reflected on how to answer questions about job security after the game, can answer questions about his second victory in his career playoffs.

Josh Allen has potential, but needs help

Sometimes, the mental adjustments and / or refinement required to successfully play the quarterback in the NFL lag behind physical abilities. That could be the case of Allen, whose strong arm and athletics are beginning to lead to big plays more frequently, especially in big games.

Allen's last line of statistics on Saturday was 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards; He also led the Bills with 92 yards on the ground in nine carries, an impressive game for a QB who was making his first playoff start. Some of the highlights of the individual game show how good Allen can be when he is ready. Next there is a first half couple, plus a beauty of overtime.

As he showed in the regular season, when the Bills appeared in a couple of high-profile games in primetime, Allen clearly doesn't mind the big stage, but silly mistakes continue to plague him and the team. The worst Saturday was a loose ball early in the fourth quarter that led to a Texans field goal. He also almost threw the game with an inexplicable side, not to mention a handful of dangerous shots.

There are enough flashes of greatness for the Bills to think that Allen has the opportunity to reach the level of Pro Bowler, especially if the continuity of training around the QB remains intact. Buffalo also needs additional help in the open receiver, a weakness commonly treated in simulated drafts by 2020.

Maybe in one or two years Allen will be able to lead Buffalo to victory in a playoff game so full of pressure. His performance on Saturday showed that he is not there yet.