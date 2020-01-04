Three conclusions of the Patriots' surprise for the wilds of the Titans: the future of Tom Brady, the dominance of Derrick Henry and more

%MINIFYHTML72dc315b0eaca914f733dd3f80a3eec59% %MINIFYHTML72dc315b0eaca914f733dd3f80a3eec510%

The Patriots played their first wild card playoff game in 10 years on Saturday night against the Titans. It became their last game of the 2020 NFL playoffs after New England, seeded with No. 3, was upset, 20-13, by Tennessee, with No. 6. With the victory, the Titans advance to a division round showdown in the Ravens next Saturday (8:15 pm ET, CBS).

With the loss, the Patriots will not repeat as Super Bowl champions. Instead, they will face many questions about whether their future will have more rings for coach Bill Belichick, with or without quarterback Tom Brady.

Here are the three most important conclusions of the wild card game on Saturday night in New England.

Tom Brady's frustrating season ends with an uncertain future.

For each metric, Brady had an unstable season of 2019. With the calendar turned to 2020 and increased bets for the playoffs. He dug deep with a sandy pass performance (20 of 37, 209 yards. INT, no touchdowns, 5.6 yards per attempt, 59.4 rating), but despite some amazing pitches, the game reflected his regular season difficulties, until the game's seal, choose six with six seconds remaining in the game.

Now come all the questions about the pending free agency of Brady. He wants to keep playing (and start) for someone in 2020, but Belichick and the Patriots, possibly looking for an improvement in position, cannot be ruled out that he wants to move on with Brady.

Then, Brady could have played his last game as Patriot at Gillette Stadium or anywhere else. If he and New England separate, he will look for a good training situation, solid offensive support and a team ready to win now. The results are endless, with retirement being the most unlikely scenario.

At 42, Brady did his best with a limited cast of support and a compressed offensive. For the first time in a long time, it is a highly dependent QB. Now you can choose how to exit as a six-time Super Bowl champion.

Derrick Henry's prolific season continues with more money in his future.

Henry took the opportunity to win the regular season title (1,540 yards, 16 touchdowns) with 182 more yards running, 22 yards received and a TD against a Patriots race defense. With the Titans season still alive thanks to his performance, he delays his critical free agency pending. Tennessee intends to re-sign the soul of its offensive and make Henry one of the highest paid parts of the game.

Ryan Tannehill will surely re-sign as the quarterback by 2020 and beyond as the team passes from Marcus Mariota, also a free agent. But Tannehill's success in his great resurrection in Tennessee was based on Henry's strength and running game. It will be difficult to stop Henry for the Ravens in the divisional round.

Henry celebrated his 26th birthday in style by adding some more dollars to his next deal. And you can press for a 2,000-yard campaign with one more big game when your team needs it more next week.

Mike Vrabel's coach skills are confirmed with a greater possibility in his future.

What a figure: Belichick faced one of his precious former players, the occasional linebacker / tight end scorer Mike Vrabel. The Titans coach did his job better than Belichick on Saturday, fighting with a heavy game plan with Henry, backed by a tough and solid defense and excellent special teams led by kicker Brett Kern.

Vrabel handled the clock well and proved himself in a battle of attrition in the second half. He was fine with all Henry for a two-minute exercise to finish the first half, which finally produced the TD advantage. He made his team play at a high level, with Titan Way getting the best of Patriot Way from which he was modeled.

Many questioned the move to fire Mike Mularkey after he lost to New England after leading the Titans to their most recent playoff victory in Kansas City. But Vrabel has proven to be an improvement, by installing a culture of mental and physical hardness that allowed his team to reach the playoffs and win in the playoffs.

Vrabel will not receive much love from coach of the year, but she is a rising superstar in the profession as Belichick's best protégé.