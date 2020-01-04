Thousands of mourners join Soleimani's funeral in Baghdad | Iraq News

Thousands of mourners have joined the formal funeral processions for Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six others killed in a US air strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Dressed in black and raising the flags of the powerful paramilitary group Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces or PMF), large crowds gathered for the first time near the Shiite sanctuary of Khadhimiyya in Baghdad to pay their respects to the dead in place sacred.

Soleimani, tThe head of the Quds Force of the elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard of Iran (IRGC) and intellectual author of his regional influence, was killed early Friday near Baghdad International Airport in an air strike ordered by the president of the United States Donald Trump

The main Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Soleimani's advisor, also died in the attack.

The attack came a few days after Hashd members and supporters attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad after it launched air strikes against Kataib Hezbollah's positions in Iraq and Syria. Al-Muhandis had been among the multitude of members and supporters of the PMF.

"We are here to mourn the death of these brave fighters, Soleimani and Muhandis." Amjad Hamoud, 34, who described himself as a member of the PMF, told Al Jazeera.

"Both sacrificed their lives for the good of the Shia world and for the good of Iraq," he added.

The mourners, most of whom include supporters of the PMF, a general grouping of mostly armed groups backed by Iran, will then march through the Green Zone, where government offices and foreign embassies are located, including the embassy of USA UU.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned in November due to mass protests against the government since the beginning of October, but who remains in the position as a caregiver, attended the funeral processions.

Several powerful Shiite leaders also attended, including Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who now leads the Coalition of the Rule of Law and has close ties with Iran. Shiite cleric Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Hikma parliamentary bloc, and Faleh Fayyad, head of Hashd al-Shaabi were also in the processions.

Mohannad Hussein, a The PMF media representative, who organized the funeral processions, told Al Jazeera that the crowd will end their march at Hurriya Square in central Baghdad so that members of the public pay their final respects, before the bodies are taken to the holy Shiite city of Karbala where funeral prayers will take place later on Saturday.

Karbala is the base of Iraq’s main Shiite leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who condemned the US attack and called on all parties to practice moderation in a statement from his office for Friday’s sermon.

Hussein said the bodies will be taken to the Shiite sacred city of Najaf, where Muhandis will be buried later Saturday along with other Iraqis killed in the attack. Soleimani's body will be taken to Tehran for funeral processions on Sunday.

Iran is observing three days of national mourning in honor of Soleimani, who is believed to be the second most powerful figure in Iran. The supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, promised to demand a "severe revenge,quot; for selective murder.

& # 39; Ready to fight & # 39;

Some of the mourners asked Iraq and the PMF to respond to the attack, saying it violated Iraqi sovereignty and attacked its combatants.

"We want Hashd and the Iraqi government to respond to the US attack appropriately," said 24-year-old Ali, who described the murders as "very painful."

"If a political response is not enough, militarily it is necessary," he added.

"This is a very sad day for all of us. But every fighter (in the PMF) considers himself a martyr and we are ready to give up our lives as our leaders did," Hussein said.

"The United States opened a new chapter in its relations with Iraq and made it clear that it is the real enemy," Hussein said.

"As part of the army, Hashd al-Shaabi will do what the government orders us. We are ready to fight."

The Iran-backed PMF was integrated into Iraq's armed forces last year, but critics say some factions continue to operate independently of Baghdad.

Tense times

Could Iran and the United States go to war?

Iraq is prepared for a tense period ahead, according to analysts, as the main Shiite leaders, many of whom are expected to attend the processions, warned of the repercussions after the attack.

The prominent Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr asked his militias (Army of Imam Mahdi) and "other national and disciplined armed groups,quot; to be prepared to protect Iraq, adding that Soleimani's assassination will not weaken Iraq's resolution.

Qays al-Khazali, head of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq armed faction, which is part of the PMF, said "all combatants should be on high alert for the next battle and the great victory."

"The end of the Israeli-American presence in the region will be the result of the murder of Soleimani and Muhandis," al-Khazali said in a statement published by Iraqi media.

"This is a dangerous time for Iraq, as it is in a period of greater instability and uncertainty," Ren Ja Mansour, head of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House, told Al Jazeera.

Mansour said Iraq will see changes in the coming days.

"Most likely, the Iraqi parliament will ask US forces to leave Iraq, while the United States may become antagonistic against Baghdad," Mansour explained.

The Iraqi parliament will meet on Sunday to discuss the US air strike, after Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi asked lawmakers to hold an emergency session and address the killings of Soleimani and Muhandis at Baghdad airport, which he described as a violation of sovereignty.