There is no agreement: the parliament of Libya votes against Turkish participation | News

By Matilda Coleman
The Libyan parliament voted unanimously against the maritime security and cooperation agreements that the UN-backed government in Tripoli signed with Turkey, days after Turkish lawmakers approved a troop deployment in Libya, ravaged by chaos.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Fayez Serraj, head of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, signed the two controversial agreements at a meeting in Istanbul in November.

On Saturday, parliament, which supports a rival administration in eastern Libya, rejected the agreements.

The parliament also voted unanimously to cut off relations with Turkey and refer Serraj for prosecution for the "high treason,quot; charge because he sought military help from a foreign power, House spokesman Abdullah Bleihaq told the new agency.

On Thursday, Turkey's parliament passed a motion to allow military intervention in Libya, voting in favor of a one-year term to deploy troops in the midst of a rising civil war.

It is still unclear whether the Serraj administration will comply with the vote of the elected parliament of Libya.

Libya has been harassed by the conflict since a NATO-backed uprising overthrew and killed leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with two administrations competing for power.

The internationally recognized Serraj government is fighting the eastern forces led by the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In April, the Haftar National Libyan Army (LNA) launched an offensive to seize the capital of Libya, Tripoli.

The LNA of Haftar has been threatening target Turkish citizens and businesses in Libya and Turkish ships off the coast of the country, said the motion passed by the Turkish parliament.

The civil war also threatens Turkey's interests in the Mediterranean and North Africa, he added.

Haftar's forces are backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Arab League warned that foreign military interference in Libya will facilitate the arrival of foreign terrorist fighters to the war-torn country.

