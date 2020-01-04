The Vikings support coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman before the NFL playoffs

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The president and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings, Mark Wilf, affirmed his support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, who will go to the wild card weekend.

The Vikings (10-6), runners-up in the NFC North, will try to secure their second postseason victory in six years under Zimmer when they face the highly favored New Orleans Saints (13-3) on Sunday.

It has been suggested that a loss would put pressure on Zimmer and Spielman, both under contract for the 2020 campaign, but Wilf gave his support to the couple in a statement Friday.

Zimmer has been linked to a return to the Dallas Cowboys, where he first worked as a defensive defense coach and then as a defensive coordinator from 1994 to 2006.

DIAMOND: Game vs. Saints an opportunity for Kirk Cousins ​​to alter his future

The contract for Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will expire on January 14, and it is unclear if he will return after not taking the team to the playoffs in 2019.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will not have cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Mackensie Alexander (knee) for Sunday's game, although runner Dalvin Cook is expected to play after overcoming a shoulder problem.

