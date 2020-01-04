The US soccer team UU. Cancel your trip to Qatar as regional tensions rise | News

%MINIFYHTMLe32b640910c4953f6cccef1fa977921c9% %MINIFYHTMLe32b640910c4953f6cccef1fa977921c10%

The United States men's soccer team canceled their plans to go to Qatar to a winter training camp amid intense tensions in the Middle East following the assassination by the United States of Iran's chief general.

"Due to the developing situation in the region, US Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the training camp scheduled for the National Men's Team in January," US Soccer said in a statement Friday.

The 20-day camp was scheduled to start Sunday at Aspire Academy of Doha in the capital of Qatar.

But the squad will now conduct their annual training at the IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida.

American coach Gregg Berhalter had summoned 25 players for the trip to Qatar, where they had to play games behind closed doors before returning home to face Costa Rica in Carson, California, on February 1.

That international friendly match will continue as planned, US Soccer said.

"We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar's premier facilities and hospitality," the federation added.

This occurs when tensions between EE. UU. And Iran rose Friday after the selective assassination of Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, with an air strike at Baghdad airport on the order of US President Donald Trump.

Iran's leaders have threatened to take revenge, raising fears of a military conflict between Iran and the United States, which could develop in countries like Iraq and Syria.

US officials said Washington will send about 3,000 additional soldiers to the Middle East amid growing threats to US forces in the region.

Qatar is home to some 10,000 US military at the base of Al Udeid, headquarters of the US Air Force Central Command. UU.

Al Udeid serves as one of the most important US military bases abroad with operations throughout the Middle East.

Qatar will organize the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the United States will start its qualification campaign in September.