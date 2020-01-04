The television medium Derek Acorah died at 69

Facebook

The famous British media that made a cameo on the TV show & # 39; Doctor Who & # 39; He is announced by his wife Gwen on Facebook who passed away at the age of 69.

Up News Info –

Medium and psychic British TV Derek Acorah He has died at the age of 69.

His wife, Gwen Acorah Johnson, said that her "beloved" husband had passed away "after a very brief illness," writing on her official Facebook page: "Goodbye, my love! I will miss you forever!"

The star was best known for her role in the reality television series "More haunted", who followed a team of paranormal experts while investigating haunted places.

Derek, born in Merseyside, England, also made a cameo in the science fiction show "Doctor who"In 2006 episode" Army of Ghosts ", and entered the"Celebrity Big Brother"house in 2017, finishing in fourth place.

He also performed regularly in live shows throughout the United Kingdom, with more tour dates planned for February and May of this year 2020, according to his website.

The star is survived by his wife and two children.