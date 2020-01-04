The science and art of open source journalism | Syria

A special edition of Listening post about a new type of report: open source journalism.

Citizen journalism allows anyone with a mobile phone to document current events and produce content that news organizations regularly use.

Open source journalists often start with that type of material, and then apply some of the same investigative techniques used by police and intelligence agencies. It is a growing industry, partly due to the decline in press freedom in many parts of the world.

Tariq Nafi explores how open source reporters have proven valuable about the history in Syria.

Nicknamed the first "YouTube conflict,quot;, the Syrian civil war has produced a gold mine of raw material (hours of images and information) for open source researchers to analyze, interpret and authenticate without having to go there and take risks that entails assignment.

Daniel Turi continues to examine how open source researchers in China have demonstrated the existence and location of so-called re-education camps for Muslims in Xinjiang Province, fields whose existence Beijing had previously denied.

And even if the authorities succeed in closing specific individuals, there are more open source researchers out there. That is Beijing's challenge in this story, as it is for the Bashar al-Assad Government in Damascus. Not only journalists do this type of work, but also the technology that makes their work possible. And that is much harder to suppress.

Taxpayers:

James Palmer – Deputy Editor, Foreign Policy

Shawn Zhang – law student, University of British Columbia

Adrian Zenz – open source researcher

Yuan Yang – China's technology correspondent, Financial Times

Eyal Weizman – founding director, Forensic Architecture

Hadi al-Khatib – founding director, The Syrian Archive

Source: Al Jazeera News