The rockets point to the Green Zone of Baghdad, the base houses US troops | USA news

Several rockets fell into the heavily fortified green area of ​​Baghdad, its Jadriya neighborhood and the Balad air base that housed US troops on Saturday, the Iraqi army said.

Two mortar shots hit the Green Zone and two rockets crashed into a base that housed US troops on Saturday, a day after a deadly US attack killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a group of other Iranian and Iraqi figures.

No victims have been reported in any of the incidents.

Plus:

Green Zone is the high security enclave where the United States embassy is located.

Osama Bin Javaid of Al Jazeera, reporting from Baghdad, said that none of these projectiles landed inside the US embassy.

"According to Iraqi security forces, the projectiles landed in the celebration areas within the Green Zone," he said.

Iranians mourn the murder of Soleimani

A pair of Katyusha rockets then hit the Balad air base north of Baghdad, where US troops are located, security sources and the Iraqi army said.

Security sources reported sirens at full volume and said surveillance drones were sent above the base to locate the source of the rockets.

The US embassy in Baghdad, as well as the 5,200 US troops stationed across the country, have faced a series of rocket attacks in recent months that Washington has attributed to Iran and its allies in Iraq.

Last month, an attack killed an American contractor working in northern Iraq, which led to reprisals from US airstrikes that killed 25 fighters near Iran.

Tensions rose on Friday when the United States attacked the Soleimani convoy as it left the Baghdad airport and US diplomats and troops throughout Iraq had prepared for more rocket attacks.

On Friday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Solimán's death will intensify Tehran's resistance to the United States and Israel.

Abu Hamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Kerman province, mentioned a number of possible targets for reprisals, including the Gulf waterway through which approximately one third of the oil is exported on board the world to world markets .