The offer of Demiral Merih de Leicester rejected by Juventus | Soccer news

Leicester has had an offer of more than £ 25.5 million for defender Merih Demiral rejected by Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.

It is also reported that the Italian champions rejected an offer of £ 34 million from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

Demiral joined Juventus from fellow Sassuolo Series A in July, but has struggled to have an impact on Turin, playing only five times.

