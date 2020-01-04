The offer of Demiral Merih de Leicester rejected by Juventus | Soccer news

Home Sports The offer of Demiral Merih de Leicester rejected by Juventus | Soccer...

Leicester has had an offer of more than £ 25.5 million for defender Merih Demiral rejected by Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.

It is also reported that the Italian champions rejected an offer of £ 34 million from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

Demiral joined Juventus from fellow Sassuolo Series A in July, but has struggled to have an impact on Turin, playing only five times.

More to follow …

