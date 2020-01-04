The offer of Demiral Merih de Leicester rejected by Juventus | Soccer news





Merih Demiral only joined Juventus in the summer

Leicester has had an offer of more than £ 25.5 million for defender Merih Demiral rejected by Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.

It is also reported that the Italian champions rejected an offer of £ 34 million from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

Demiral joined Juventus from fellow Sassuolo Series A in July, but has struggled to have an impact on Turin, playing only five times.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory over Newcastle in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory over Newcastle in the Premier League

He is predominantly a central, but can also play as a right back, and has 12 games with Turkey.

Leicester has relied heavily on Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu at the center of the defense this season, with the couple making 49 appearances between them in all competitions.

They have helped the Foxs get the second best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only 19 goals in 21 games.

0:23 Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month

& # 39; No one leaves Leicester that we don't want to go & # 39;

Brendan Rodgers says that players from his Leicester team will not be sold in the January transfer window, unless the club wants them to leave.

James Maddison has been strongly linked to a transfer to Manchester United, while defender Ben Chilwell is on the radar of several clubs.

Leicester vs A Villa Live

"No one will leave here that we don't want to go," he said. "I think we've had a couple of queries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players."

"But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be no one."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis of here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.