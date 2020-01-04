The offer of Demiral Merih de Leicester rejected by Juventus | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 04/01/20 11:54 am

Merih Demiral only joined Juventus in the summer

Leicester has had an offer of more than £ 25.5 million for defender Merih Demiral rejected by Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.

It is also reported that the Italian champions rejected an offer of £ 34 million from Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old.

Demiral joined Juventus from fellow Sassuolo Series A in July, but has struggled to have an impact on Turin, playing only five times.

3:00
FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory over Newcastle in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory over Newcastle in the Premier League

He is predominantly a central, but can also play as a right back, and has 12 games with Turkey.

Leicester has relied heavily on Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu at the center of the defense this season, with the couple making 49 appearances between them in all competitions.

They have helped the Foxs get the second best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only 19 goals in 21 games.

0:23
Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month

Brendan Rodgers has no plans to sell any of his Leicester City players this month

& # 39; No one leaves Leicester that we don't want to go & # 39;

Brendan Rodgers says that players from his Leicester team will not be sold in the January transfer window, unless the club wants them to leave.

James Maddison has been strongly linked to a transfer to Manchester United, while defender Ben Chilwell is on the radar of several clubs.

Leicester vs A Villa

January 8, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Live

"No one will leave here that we don't want to go," he said. "I think we've had a couple of queries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players."

"But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be no one."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis of here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.

Recent Articles

Watford 3 – 3 Tranmere

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Katy Perry reveals her battle with depression and a new life opportunity

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Katy Perry recently covered Vogue India. The pop star who has been a little quiet in regards to music lately has opened to his...
Read more

Deepika Padukone floral jeans are too great for school

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Deepika Padukone has redefined her style since a makeover...
Read more

Caila Quinn of the single is engaged to her boyfriend Nick Burrell

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram / Nick Burrello Other Single Star has found her happy forever away from the cameras.Caila Quinn, who was Ben Higgins&...
Read more

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor launch Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Delhi with a flash mob

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Maintaining the style ratio and increasing mercury in the...
Read more
©