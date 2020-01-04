The Minnesota Vikings have & # 39; all intentions & # 39; of retaining Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML017b8d8214f482faeec5fdcbcd4b1c929% %MINIFYHTML017b8d8214f482faeec5fdcbcd4b1c9210%





Mike Zimmer (L) and Rick Spielman (R) will continue to lead the Vikings next year and beyond

Minnesota Vikings president Mark Wilf gave a vote of confidence to general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, two days before the team's playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

Both Spielman and Zimmer are under contract until the 2020 season, after everyone had an option on their agreement last winter.

"We value the leadership of Mike and Rick and we intend for Mike to continue as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond," Wilf said in a statement.

The Vikings (10-6) are helpless eight points in Sunday's wild card round game in New Orleans and face a strong challenge against Saints quarterback Drew Brees with two key cornerbacks, Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, injured.

Hughes was placed in the injured reserve on Friday and the Vikings signed veteran corner Marcus Sherels to take his place on the list of 53 men.

They are in the postseason for the third time in six years with Zimmer, 63, but have only won a playoff game since they reached the NFC championship after the 2009 season.

That was against the Saints in the divisional round after the 2017 season, when Stefon Diggs caught a 61-yard last-second touchdown pass from Case Keenum, in what has been called the "Minneapolis Miracle."

That was against the Saints in the divisional round after the 2017 season, when Stefon Diggs caught a 61-yard last-second touchdown pass from Case Keenum, in what has been called the "Minneapolis Miracle."

That was followed by a 38-7 defeat in Philadelphia in the NFC championship game.

In each of the last two seasons, the Vikings have defeated a single team every year that ended with a winning record, the Eagles in 2018 and 2019.

The Wilfs bought the franchise in 2005, and Spielman was hired in 2006 to head the personnel department. He assumed as general manager in 2012.

Under Spielman, the Vikings have reaped the rewards of many successful drafts, highlighted by half-round finds such as defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

They have also made non-recruited players prominent, such as wide receiver Adam Thielen and deep Anthony Harris.

Spielman's record for the best selections and free agents has been more varied, with failures in the first round such as quarterback Christian Ponder and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell still expensive in some respects.

The Vikings then faced quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​in 2018 with an unprecedented full guarantee of their $ 84 million three-year contract, pointing to the best option available in the market to try to overcome that final obstacle and reach to the Super Bowl.

