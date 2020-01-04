The last photo of Porsha Williams has fans who say she is twinned with her baby, PJ

Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account that looks amazing. She wears a tight dress that shows all her best assets.

His hourglass figure is fully complemented by this outfit, and fans definitely agree.

Someone said: ‘Omg, PJ looks like you. Too cute! "And another follower also praised Porsha:" The rebirth of an Egyptian queen or the recreation of Aphrodite, the most beautiful Goddess ever, if not Venus herself. "

A fan told the RHOA star that she is his favorite housewife: "You are beautiful @ porsha4real, you are my favorite housewife."

Someone said, "Gurllllll, you look good, but Porsha's hips widen, fire the hot dogs …" and another follower posted this: "Yes, madam @ porsha4real, you have to stop doing this to us!" Ooooh!

A commentator also praised Porsha: "You are an amazing woman … loving her confidence and positive energy,quot;

Someone else said: Dios My God, you and your baby are twins! "I see those beautiful facial features."

Porsha is living her best life these days with her family.

But she does not forget to offer her gratitude to all the people who supported her to get where she is today.

Porsha thanks his fans for always being there and offering his support at all times.

‘Pilar = Pure 💕 LOVE in the 1st place !! I wish all my followers a lot of love in 2020! Thanks again for always cheering me up and traveling with me on this trip called life❤️ # HappyNewYearsEve2019 #ALoveLikeThis #BabyICanSeeYourHalo, "Porsha wrote in his post.

Ad

Fans flooded the comments with love and positive wishes for 2020.



Post views:

0 0