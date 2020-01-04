The Kardashians reselling their children's used clothes

The clothes of the closet for children of the famous sisters includes luxury items such as $ 45 Moschino dresses, which are now available for purchase on their Kardashian Kloset website.

Kim Kardashian and his famous sisters are doing business with their children's used clothes. Three months after venturing into the business of manual practices, the stars of "keeping up with the Kardashians"available to buy closets directly from your children's closets.

Kardashian-Jenner's personal resale website, Kardashian Kloset, began offering a collection of children's clothing after the new year. A floral dress by Monnalisa, once worn by Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob kardashian Y Blac Chyna It went on sale for $ 85 as of Thursday, January 2. Meanwhile, two variations of Moschino dresses sold for $ 45 each.

The plan for Kardashian Kloset was made public by Kris Jenner via Instagram in September 2019. In a long post, he announced: "Our new and fabulous online store, @KardashianKloset, will arrive soon! For the first time you can buy items directly from our closets. Stay tuned for all the details and release date and follow @kardashiankloset on Instagram for more information. I can't wait … I love you guys! "

Days later, on October 4, the resale website was launched. It is described as "a luxury designer clothing resale site that brings modern and fun clothes from the famous Kardashian-Jenner family's closets to yours." It is claimed that each piece offered on the website is "hand selected by each family member and is available exclusively for the public to purchase."

"Our goal at Kardashian Kloset is to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family's lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own unique items, while promoting sustainability," reads the website description. "As our leader, & # 39; Momager & # 39; Kris Jenner says: & # 39; Buy until it falls! & # 39;"

The initial articles offered in Kardashian Kloset come from Kris, Kendall Jenner Y Kylie JennerThe collections of. Kim Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe KardashianThe wardrobe was added a little later. Even so, Khloe's discarded designer clothes sold out in minutes.

In addition to clothing for women and children, Kardashian Kloset offers clothing for men.