The Iranian president says the United States made a & # 39; serious mistake & # 39; by killing Qasem Soleimani

Roommates, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has finally come forward to talk about the death of Qasem Soleimani, and it is safe to say that he is not too excited about it. As we reported earlier, Donald Trump was apparently taking a proactive approach in ordering the air attack that took Qasem's life, which Rouhani says was a "serious mistake."

According to CNN, President Rouhani says that the mistake of killing Qasem will have consequences. He says Americans "will face the consequences of this criminal act not only today, but also in the coming years."

His comments came the same day that citizens gathered to mourn Qasem, and a video of people in Iraq has appeared singing "Death to America,quot; ​​in his funeral procession. They also met in memory of an Iraqi militia leader who died with him.

"The Americans understood what a serious mistake they made," Rouhani said, according to a statement issued by his office.

The strike reportedly killed Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and six other people.

President Trump said he ordered the death of Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful men, to start a war. But, it seems he may have been wrong. Trump had the impression that Soleimani was plotting "imminent and sinister attacks,quot; against the Americans.

Now, Americans are preparing for a possible Third World War, as thousands of US troops are deploying in the Middle East. Initially, the US deployment number. UU. It represented about 750 troops. That number has now increased to approximately 3,000 due to the air attack that killed Qasem.

The Pentagon is blaming Soleimni for hundreds of deaths of Americans and their allies saying, "General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

Stay with us as the story continues to unfold, Roomies, and keep our troops in your prayers!