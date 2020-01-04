The getaway to the beach full of Diplo and Chantel Jeffries PDA causes dating rumors

WENN / Judy Eddy

The Major Lazer member and the 27-year-old model are seen flirting with each other as they go out to the beach and have fun in the water in Tulum, Mexico.

Diplo Y Chantel Jeffries He began his 2020 with a rumored romance. Producer "Close to Me" and DJ "Wait" have gone to Tulum, Mexico for a post-vacation getaway, and sparked appointment speculation when they were caught by the camera flaunting large numbers of PDAs while they were on the beach .

The couple was rumored to feel comfortable on Thursday, January 2. Sunbathing, they were photographed frolicking in the water and relaxing together on the beach. A photo that appeared online saw the 41-year-old record producer lying between the legs of the 27-year-old while stroking his face.

The same day, Chantel turned to Instagram to share photos of the trip. While two of the images saw her resting on a four-poster bed in a yellow bikini, a third captured her rumored boyfriend with an iPhone camera to capture her beauty. "V cold and ready to listen to good tn music," he captioned his post. To which, Diplo commented: "I quit."

<br />

In addition to the post, Chantel has also uploaded a series of clips from the day to the sun on his Instagram Story page. A video saw the two of them riding a bicycle, while another showed Diplo stroking her hair when they relaxed in a hammock. Diplo, however, kept things private and made use of his account to share only images of his performance.

Diplo was not the only high profile star romantically linked to Chantel. It was rumored that he was dating Kelly machine gun after the two were seen wearing matching costumes in July 2019. He left Justin Bieber in 2016, and was linked to Weekend as well as NBA stars Jordan Clarkson Y Kyrie Irving in the past.

Diplo himself has two children, Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 6, with his former partner Kathryn Lockhart. Also came out Katy Perry in 2014. When he took third place for his performance in bed by the creator of hits "Roar" in 2017, he tweeted jokingly: "I won the bronze metal in the sexual Olympic Games."