The French Montana song was expelled from the Spotify list, fake transmissions were removed

According to reports, & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; It was broadcast more than 1 million times on Spotify in 24 hours, but the official graphic on the streaming site shows a different number.

French montanaThe song "Writing on the Wall" from his latest studio album is sliding down on Spotify Chart. After reaching a new peak at number 21, the single that presents Rvssian, Post MaloneY Cardi B He is now expelled from the top 100.

Internet reports claimed that the song that was released in September 2019 received the largest Spotify broadcast in 24 hours with more than 1.7 million broadcasts. It also allegedly reached 71 million broadcasts overall.

The French Montana song supposedly moves on the biggest stream in a day

However, according to Spotify, it only got 751k transmissions, while the rest was considered false.

The official Spotify chart shows a different number

Spotify explained that to avoid any artificial inflation of the positions of the graphics, they used a formula to detect false flows. "The best place to see the latest Spotify Chart figures is on spotifycharts.com," they said on their site.

Spotify uses a formula to detect fake transmissions

French Montana was recently trolled by 50 cents about accusations that he falsified transmissions using pirated accounts on Spotify. In response, the Moroccan-American rapper said it was Fifty who bought the currents and the Unit G a lyricist used it to discredit him.

According to Twitter users, fake transmissions started around Christmas. Meanwhile, the two rappers did not meet until December 29 after Montana showed his Bugatti.

50 Cent was bothered by French Montana after he claimed to spend $ 1.5 million on the Bugatti. According to Fiffy, it was not worth flaunting the car because it was old, used and rented. He even called a Bugatti dealer to show that Montana was lying.

The two have been involved in a war of words, throwing insults and accusations, in addition to airing dirty clothes on social networks.

More recently, 50 Cent took possession of its new Bugatti Chiron 2020, which cost $ 3.5 million.