The conflict with Iran threatens the fight against ISIS

For the militants of the Islamic State, the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani was a two-for-one victory.
First, the assassination of General Suleimani eliminated the leader of one of the most effective opponents of the Islamic State, responsible for building the alliance of Iran-backed militias that fought largely to expel militants from their fortresses in Syria and Iraq. .
The murder has also redirected the wrath of those militias and their many political allies within Iraq against the US presence there, which raises doubts about the continued viability of the US-led campaign to eradicate what remains of the Islamic State and prevent its Renaissance. both in Iraq and in neighboring Syria.
"This is precisely the kind of Deus Ex machina the organization needed to give it space to operate and allow it to get out of its current marginality, "said Sam Heller, an analyst at the International Crisis Group that studies the fight against the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.
"Even if the US forces do not withdraw immediately, it is very difficult for me to imagine that they can continue the fight against ISIS significantly."
Former defense and intelligence officials said that the growing US confrontation with Iraqi militias backed by Iran and led by General Suleimani will now mean that US forces in Syria and Iraq must worry as much about protecting themselves from the attack as they fight against Islamists. State, a distraction that could seriously hamper the campaign.
"They will be too focused on protecting the mission instead of fighting ISIS," said Dana Stroul, a former Pentagon senior official and co-chair of a Syrian bipartisan study group sponsored by Congress.
But a broader and immediate way The first test will take place on Sunday, when the Iraqi Parliament is expected to vote on a proposal to expel US forces from Iraq.
The nearly 5,000 US soldiers stationed in Iraq provide essential support to Iraqi forces trying to persecute the thousands of ISIS insurgents who still plan attacks from hiding places in remote rural areas, deserts and mountains.
Without surveillance, intelligence, transportation and air support from the United States, according to analysts, Islamic State fighters would detect attacks by Iraqi forces with sufficient time to escape and evade, allowing ISIS fighters to rebuild impunity. Her organization.
In addition, the intelligence and logistics support provided by the US military is equally necessary for European and other military partners in the US-led international coalition against ISIS.
Even the smallest contingent of less than 1,000 US service members still deployed to fight against the Islamic State in Syria would be impossible to sustain without the support of the Americans within Iraq. And some analysts argued that the fall of President Trump in Syria had already left US forces there vulnerable to attacks while relieving pressure against ISIS
As a result, a parliamentary vote to expel US forces from Iraq would effectively end the military effort to defeat ISIS and thwart a return.
"That is the end of the D ISIS mission as we know it," wrote Stroul, now an academic at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, in a text message, using the coalition initials to defeat the Islamic State. .
The Iraqi government established after the invasion of the United States in 2003 has long struggled to balance its dependence on Washington and the West against its close ties with its neighboring Iran. The Iraqi government in Baghdad relied heavily on those militias backed by Iran in the fight against ISIS.
And many Iraqi politicians have their own close ties with Iran. Among them are many leaders or representatives of those Iraqi Shiite militias backed by Iran who have now been elected to Parliament.
In addition, US officials have repeatedly assured the nervous Iraqis that United States forces that returned in 2014 had come only to support the Iraqi fight against ISIS. US diplomats and military officers have always emphasized that US forces were only present at the formal invitation of the Iraqi government and only to help increase the ability of Iraqi forces to fight ISIS.
But in the last week, US forces in Iraq not only killed General Suleimani. The same drone attack killed an old man Leader of the Iraqi militia who was also a senior government security official and a former member of parliament. His Iraqi public relations chief was also killed.
And in the previous days, the United States had already killed more than 25 Iraqi fighters from an important Iran-backed militia. They were killed in a missile attack in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed an American soldier and wounded several others inside an Iraqi military base.
"The action of this kind is an obvious serious violation of the agreed terms,quot; of the return of the US military to Iraq, said Heller of the International Crisis Group. Even if Parliament does not immediately expel US forces, he said: "I do not see how, following these murders, the presence of the United States continues."
US officials have considered General Suleimani as a fearsome enemy. After the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, he helped train and lead the Shiite militias backed by Iran in Iraq accused of killing hundreds of Americans.
But in the fight against the Islamic State after 2014, the United States had tacitly accepted General Suleimani as an awkward ally. The Shiite Muslim clerical rulers of Iran found a common cause with Washington against Sunni militants of ISIS, and Iran-backed militias sponsored by General Suleimani fought on the ground while US planes, helicopters and drones provided air power.
The militias also stopped attacking US forces that returned to Iraq. And those forces were established in positions within the Iraqi military bases, where they depend for their security and protection of the Iraqi security forces, despite the many ties of their hosts with Tehran.
Now, President Trump has embarked on a growing confrontation with Iran, seeking to use radical economic sanctions to force Tehran to submit to new restrictions on its military activities and nuclear programs.
Goldenberg argued that if the escalation leads to a larger battle in Iraq between the United States and Iran, chaos would create the same conditions that have allowed ISIS to prosper in the past.
"That is a perfect situation for ISIS to regenerate," he said.
Douglas London, professor at the Center for Security Studies in Georgetown and recently former C.I.A. An experienced official in the region warned that the violent reaction against the United States also increased the potential of the so-called green-blue attacks by members of the Iraqi forces against their American guests.
"We have not really had the green on blue attacks in Iraq we have in Afghanistan, but the risk of that would certainly increase," he said.
ISIS leaders must now be delighted to see their enemies in Iraq attack each other, argued Barbara Slavin, an Iranian scholar in the Atlantic Council. "It serves us well if ISIS comes back crouched."