The conflict with Iran threatens the fight against ISIS

For the militants of the Islamic State, the US drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani was a two-for-one victory.

First, the assassination of General Suleimani eliminated the leader of one of the most effective opponents of the Islamic State, responsible for building the alliance of Iran-backed militias that fought largely to expel militants from their fortresses in Syria and Iraq. .

The murder has also redirected the wrath of those militias and their many political allies within Iraq against the US presence there, which raises doubts about the continued viability of the US-led campaign to eradicate what remains of the Islamic State and prevent its Renaissance. both in Iraq and in neighboring Syria.

"This is precisely the kind of Deus Ex machina the organization needed to give it space to operate and allow it to get out of its current marginality, "said Sam Heller, an analyst at the International Crisis Group that studies the fight against the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.