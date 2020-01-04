The Chicago homicide rate has decreased for the third consecutive year

%MINIFYHTML42c310cb469e06424612214c5d4dabb09% %MINIFYHTML42c310cb469e06424612214c5d4dabb010%

Here's something to celebrate: Chicago reports a significant drop in homicides for the third consecutive year, according to CNN.

Chicago has recorded 490 murders in 2019, according to Chicago police. That number is approximately 13% lower than the total of 564 in 2018.

The continued decline in violent crimes is being adopted by city officials given a particularly deadly 2016 when 756 homicides were reported, the highest number of homicides in two decades.

The shootings are also decreasing in 2020. The preliminary count of police department shootings for 2019 (2,139) is approximately 9.6% lower than the 2,367 count in 2018.

At a press conference earlier this week, interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck also announced a 17% reduction in thefts throughout the city and an 18% reduction in thefts.

The numbers may change as the final counts are published after an FBI audit is completed in the coming weeks, but it seems that the people of Chicago may expect those numbers to remain significantly lower.

City leaders are crediting efforts, such as community policing and investments in social services and schools, for the fall of violent crime.

They also credit what they call data-based police surveillance. The Chicago Police Department in recent years has created support centers where supervisors use information from many sources and technologies, including security cameras and fire detection systems, to know where crimes are occurring and where they are likely to occur. .

"I think all those things working together, being on the ground, supporting vulnerable victims, supporting vulnerable communities, led to the declines we saw this year, and in part."

The preliminary count suggests that Chicago had about the number of murders in 2019 as it did in 2015, when the count was 478.

We are happy to see the violence continue to decline in Chi and we hope this trend continues in 2020. Stay here for any update.