Teresa Giudice meets with her father Giacinto Gorga

Giacinto Gorga, the father of The true housewives of New Jersey The star, Teresa Giudice, returned to the hospital in the midst of her struggle with an unspecified disease. Us magazine reported that the 47-year-old reality star turned to her IG Stories on January 3 to share the news with her fans and followers.

The social media clip published in the ‘Gram featured the 76-year-old man spraying a cologne while listening to Teresa laughing in the background. Giudice tells his father that he is "very funny,quot;, asking his father if he wanted to look good for the nurses, and he said: "yes! The one I like,quot;.

Teresa then asks Giacinto if there was one he liked, and he says: "more than one." The news of the clip comes shortly after Gorga entered the hospital for pneumonia. Around that time, Giudice had to pay bail in BravoCon 2019 to see his father on the premises.

In her Instagram Stories in November 2019, Teresa apologized to her fans, stating that her father was not well and that he had to take him to the hospital. Joe Gorga, Teresa's brother, talked to Page Six later and said his father was fighting a lung infection.

The 40-year-old man told the publication that Giactino "was not so bad,quot; and will probably be fine. This would not be the first time Giacinto has had health problems in recent years. Three years ago, in November 2017, Giacinto revealed that he had a mild case of pneumonia.

And in October 2018, Giacinto was hospitalized again, but still had time to see his granddaughters and Joe Giudice, Teresa's separated husband.

Previously, a judge granted Joe Giudice permission to live in his home country until the court ruled on his deportation case after his imprisonment. The reality star had turned 41 months in federal prison for fraud.

During a conversation with Andy Cohen, Teresa said she and her family had a great trip. The reality star explained that it was amazing to see her daughters again with her father.



