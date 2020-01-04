%MINIFYHTMLa55db3b81167c9bc32aa83ea8d4d1c079% %MINIFYHTMLa55db3b81167c9bc32aa83ea8d4d1c0710%
New video uploaded: Tens of thousands cry to Suleimani
%MINIFYHTMLa55db3b81167c9bc32aa83ea8d4d1c0711% %MINIFYHTMLa55db3b81167c9bc32aa83ea8d4d1c0712%
transcription
transcription
Tens of thousands cry to Suleimani
People took to the streets of Baghdad and Tehran to lament the murder of an important Iranian general in an attack with US drones in Iraq. Iranian leaders swore revenge, and President Trump defended his actions.
-
Qassim Suleimani has been killed and his bloody fuss is gone forever. He was plotting attacks against the Americans. But now we have ensured that their atrocities have stopped forever. They are stopped forever. I don't know if you know what was happening, but he was planning a very important attack. And we have it.
Recent episodes in Middle East