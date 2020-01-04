Taylor Swift will not be disappointed if he doesn't win a Golden Globe. Here's why!

%MINIFYHTML1ac675641d1840ba8add89ec8701261d9% %MINIFYHTML1ac675641d1840ba8add89ec8701261d10%

Of course, Taylor Swift would love to win a Golden Globe! Who does not? However, that does not mean that the singer would be too disappointed if other big names in the industry, such as Elton John or Beyonce, returned home with the Best Original Song award.

As you know, the awards ceremony will take place tomorrow, January 5, and if Taylor really wins, it would be his first Golden Globe!

She is nominated in the Best Original Song category for "Beautiful Ghosts,quot; and although she has many Grammys under her name, winning a Golden Globe would be a great achievement and honor since she had never achieved it before.

Taylor co-wrote the ballad with the creator of Broadway, Cats, Andrew Lloyd Webber, for the film version of the musical, in which Taylor also stars.

While the movie has received horrible reviews, music is still considered top-notch!

But given that he faces other talented superstars like Beyonce and Elton John, an internal report states that Taylor is only eager for the awards ceremony, win or lose!

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Taylor would love to win (at the Balloons) but that he won't do or break his night, he'll have a good time anyway. She deeply admires all the nominated artists with her, but her love for Beyonce is the next level. She will be the first to get up and cheer if Beyonce wins. "

Speaking of Queen Bey, she is nominated in the same category for her song, "Spirit," from the soundtrack of the live version of Lion King.

While he had never won before, Taylor was nominated twice before, once for the Hunger Games "Safe and Sound,quot; in 2012, and the following year for One Chance "Sweeter Than Fiction."



