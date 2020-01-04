Tamron Hall is spotless in an animal print swimsuit photo while on vacation with her husband, Steven Greener, and her baby Moses, but some critics are still angry for this strange reason

Tamron Hall has decided to celebrate the New Year in Mexico, where he shows his impressive body in a bikini.

The TV presenter, 49, posted a sexy photo in which she wears a beautiful one-shoulder swimsuit with a pair of elegant shades.

Next to Mom Tamron is her adorable 8-month-old baby, Moses, who is busy playing with a toy giraffe.

Through the legend, Tamron explained that her husband and music executive, Steven Greener, was the one who took the beautiful photo.

She wrote: "#HappyNewYear all of you 🍾💕💕 One or both of us will sleep at midnight !! Then we do it for the gram now 🤣🤣🤣. #Mosesandmama #momlife #johannaortiz Swimwear. Photo author. Hubs 💜 #TheGreeners ready for 2020. Thank you #mexico @nizucresort for a very special holiday. Amazing staff. Jaime J and his loving team, thank you. 🇲🇽 🇲🇽 # 2020 "

She added: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! THANK YOU, LADIES Wishing that all the things you have planned and planned to manifest in this new year, shout out to my agents @briarbrad, Henry Reisch, Eve Attermann and Strand Conover #wme, all about to be busy. # 2020 # tamfam @tamronhallshow #ownyourdream #FAITH #mustardseed #tamliy #tamfami "

A critic asked Tamron's husband to appear in his photos: "Ok, Tamron. I love you until the moon and back. BUT … It's funny that you have absolutely no picture of your husband (together) with you and Moses on your pages IG-Twitter-FB. During the holidays ?! That is very strange. Even if he is not a person in the photo, it still seems strange, not to mention self-absorption (with you and baby Moses). IJS – girlfriend. But it's so cute! 💗😂. "

This social media user wanted to know: “I thought they were a family. It's always her and Moses. Is Tamron happily married?

A reporter fan revealed: “The brightness is real! Happy new year to you and your family! Great, my girl! You encourage me and remind me that hard times don't last forever. I'm very happy for you."

A positive comment from a follower stated: "I already have your photo captioned on my vision board that says,quot; every day I am in a hurry "as a reminder to do the same … you have already done it!" "I'm in! 🤗❣️"

Tamron has had a few months that changed his life since his departure from NBC News and MSNBC: he got married, had a nice baby and got his own show, which was renewed for the second season, this woman is winning!



