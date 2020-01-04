T. I. professes all his love for Tiny Harris with an Instagram message after an infidelity confession

T. I. showed that he is still crazy about his wife, Tameka "Tiny,quot; Harris, since one of the latest posts of the rapper on Instagram was a photo of the celebrity couple, along with a confession of love quite adorable but confusing.

In the new image, the 39-year-old rapper posed proudly with his 44-year-old spouse, and the two looked fabulous, but it was the title of the complement that attracted the most attention.

It seems that T.I. He values ​​his partner very much, because he wrote: "The light, the dark, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The Ups & Downs, The Wins, The Losses (& Lessons), all in 1pic,quot;, and concluded that The savages only understood savagery.

The two celebrities were dressed for the words that were written in the description, because the artist of "Whatever you want,quot; wore all the white clothes, while Tiny opted for an outfit only in dark tones.

In the picture, the Xscape singer wore a black top in combination with leggings and leather boots of the same color.

The couple's numerous followers instantly liked the image on the social media platform, and many fans wrote that they looked cute and beautiful. The photo comes only weeks after T.I.P. He admitted that he cheated on Tiny.

Tiny, who did the amazing interview with her husband, said: “I feel he felt like, like Mm. This is not the woman I love, and this is not what I want. I want someone that if I tell her this, she will listen, and she will do this the way I want her to. And that's where he went … he went and found someone who could be like, & # 39; Hey, don't move … do this, do that & # 39; … I wasn't, and you know what I'm saying, she. "

The relationship between the two stars has lasted about 20 years, but it was not before 2010 when they finally made it official when they got married in a ceremony that took place in Miami Beach, Florida.

Since then, they have welcomed three children together: two sons and one daughter, in addition to T.I. and two children from previous relationships and Tiny's girl who shares with Zonnie "Zeboe,quot; Pullins.

The couple looks tighter than ever and fans are delighted with them.



