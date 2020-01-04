Swizz Beatz and his baby mom, Jahna Sabastian, continue to shadow each other with New photos after scandal ‘Mother’ Alicia Keys participation

Although Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys seem to be very much in love, it seems they still face some family struggles in their lives like recent revelations with Jahna Sabastian, the mother of Nicole Dean, the 11-year-old daughter of Beatz. .

Sabastian, who lives in London with Nicole, had problems with the way she treated her daughter and she expressed her feelings in a long message she posted on her Instagram page.

According to Sabastian, "No One,quot; performed when too far away, when Nicole made her call her "Umi," which means "mother,quot; translated from Arabic.

Jahna also complained that Keys tried to bribe Nicole and put her against her mother by buying expensive things like a new iPhone.

It was reported that Beatz reacted quickly and told his ex-partner that his daughter chose to call keys that way to herself and if she had problems with that, she should have been called instead of doing things publicly.

However, Sabastian did not stop there, as he also shares an article by Oprah Winfrey, which stated that children should not say "mother,quot; to anyone but their real mothers.

He also shared several photos with his daughter and insisted that she is the biological mother.

The famous producer did not comment directly on Sabastian's latest attack by his wife, but shares a new video on Instagram, in which he danced with his mother, Kim.

In the video, the two seem to have fun as they move to the rhythm of the music. For a description of the clip, Swizz wrote: "These BMs who play with me like my mother don't have 40 at all times BX. Dance with mom 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ ".

One person reacted to the drama by saying: "Some of this is insignificant (some of the problems are trivial, like Apple's stuff and applications) and other things are understandably annoying (like your feelings that Alice isn't consulting you first, ignore you want your daughter to call you mom even though you are the mom and she is alive and mainly active in your life.) However, this would have been better handled offline. Offline. Putting private things online can cause a drama and deeper problems and things take longer to resolve among all of you. ”

The follower added: "Now, if what Swizz says is true and it was her daughter's decision to call her mom, then it is not Alicia's fault (I can say that although I am not a fan of her after how dirty she and Swizz did Mashonda) And maybe Swizz gives Alicia permission to do certain things with her son. In any case, she should have insisted on getting to the bottom of what is really going on offline. These things online could affect her son, and that is ironic, since he doesn't want social media to have a big influence on his son’s life. Overall, I hope things can be resolved. "

