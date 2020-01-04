Sweden vs. Russia: live score, summaries, updates of the World Juniors 2020 semifinal game

%MINIFYHTML0fddb743b71cebda24ba95e5169fa6139% %MINIFYHTML0fddb743b71cebda24ba95e5169fa61310%

Sweden and Russia are willing to fight for a place in the game for Sunday's gold medal, and this should be a good one. The last time Sweden won gold was in 2012, and Russia the previous year. Both squads are motivated to return to the top game and another golden opportunity.

The Swedes have not yet lost a game and easily defeated the Czech hosts in the quarterfinals. A squad full of talent, have achieved 25 goals in the tournament, allowing the least amount (eight). Vancouver Canucks prospect Nils Hoglander leads the tournament with 10 points (five goals, five assists). Samuel Fagemo, the second round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in 2019, is the first in goals scored with six. Toronto defender Maple Leafs, Rasmus Sandin, has been hit a bit in this, taking a couple of cuts in the arm, but it has been a key offensive threat with five assists.

%MINIFYHTML0fddb743b71cebda24ba95e5169fa61311% %MINIFYHTML0fddb743b71cebda24ba95e5169fa61312%

& # 39; ES ORO OR BUSTO & # 39 ;: NHL players remember the memories of the Junior World Championship

Russia enters the semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Switzerland. Yaroslav Askarov has had a tournament of ups and downs, but stopped 14 of 15 shots on the net on Thursday. It is expected to increase in the 2020 draft, a rarity for caps, will be back in the tubes on Saturday. The Russians have a balanced alignment and regularly throw four lines that can bury the disk. Five of his skaters are tied with six points: Nikita Alexandrov (goal, five assists), Kirill Marchenko (two goals, four assists), Dmitri Voronkov (three goals, three assists) Grigori Denisenko (two goals, four assists) and Alexander Khovanov (two goals, four assists).

Sporting News has all the action since Sweden and Russia are looking for a place in the game for the gold medal at the IIHF 2020 World Youth Championship.

Results Sweden vs. Russia, highlights of the semifinal of the 2020 Junior World Cup

(All schedules are oriental)

First period

9:14 a.m. – GOAL OF THE PP. Ivan Morozov (Vegas Golden Knights) equals things with a quick shot from the right circle that crosses the Hugo Alnefelt wickets. 1-1 tied game.

9:12 a.m. Russia is heading to the power game and will look for the equalizer.

9:09 a.m. – GOAL. Just 16 seconds into the competition, the Swedes face each other in the Russian zone. David Gustafsson returns it to Rasmus Sandin and the Toronto Marlies defender shoots him beyond Askarov's glove. Sweden leads 1-0.

9:09 a.m. Game on

Before the game

8:45 a.m. – Getting ready

8:35 a.m. The warming up is underway.

8:10 a.m. Lineups