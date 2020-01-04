Summary and Summary of League Two: Swindon endured, Grimsby won to take off Ian Holloway | Soccer news

Summary and summary of all Saturday Sky Bet League Two matches here …
Last update: 04/01/20 6:48 pm
A late goal by Shay McCartan earned Bradford a 1-1 draw at Swindon.
Highlights of League Two
Head here to see all the highlights of League Two …
The Robins seemed ready to strengthen their hopes for promotion when Jerry Yates converted an 11-minute penalty, after Connor Wood had been penalized for handball.
However, McCartan's 89-minute goal denied the leaders and earned a point to his promotional rivals.
The frustration of the home team worsened with the additional time when Jordan Lyden was kicked out.
Ian Holloway's first game in charge of Grimsby He finished in a 1-0 victory in the fight.
Central defender Luke Waterfall was fired in the tenth minute of his match in Mansfield after a challenge against Jacob Mellis, but the Mariners won it thanks to Malvind Benning's goal midway through the second half.
Plymouth they improved their promotion prospects with a 3-1 victory in Scunthorpe
Luke Jephcott (12 and 56) scoring on both sides of Byron Moore (50), before Kevin Van Veen retired one for the hosts in the 65th minute.
Cheltenham they were convincing winners 3-0 over Oldham, with Max Sheaf (32), Alfie May (76) and Ryan Broom (90) getting the goals.
Green Forest drew 1-1 in Crawley. The top scorer, Bez Lubala, got his tenth league goal of the season just before the break, only for Jordan Tunnicliffe's 63-minute goal to win a point for visitors.
WaltzThe improvement continued with a 2-1 victory in Salford, with Caolan Lavery (27) and Josh Gordon (55) on target before Brandon Thomas-Asante (62) answered for Salford.
Threatened descent Macclesfield he raised his hopes of survival with a 1-0 victory over Cambridge, provided by the fifth minute goal of Arthur Gnahoua.
Stevenage moved from the bottom of the table after holding high flight Colchester to a goalless draw.
On the Hertfordshire side, Tom Soares was ejected in the 19th minute for a two-foot challenge over Luke Gambin, but he remained to move from the foot of the table at the expense of Morecambe.
New Year, same Super 6!
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.