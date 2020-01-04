Stuart Broad of England was lit by the threat of losing the test site against South Africa, says Mark Ramprakash | Cricket News

Watch the third day of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8 a.m. on Sunday





Stuart Broad took two first wickets while England fought day two in Cape Town

Stuart Broad was encouraged to increase his game by speculation that he could lose his Test spot, according to former England batter Mark Ramprakash.

Broad, along with veteran sailor James Anderson, had been seen as a possible candidate to miss the second Test against South Africa once tourists chose to include a roulette in Cape Town.

Jofra Archer's elbow injury ensured that Broad remained on the side, and the bowler responded with two early wickets while England struggled to return to the game after being eliminated by 269.

Ramprakash, who worked as England's batting coach under Trevor Bayliss, said: "I think Stuart, throughout his career, has demonstrated a true strength of character to go out to fight."

"He is a guy who has raised his performance when his position is under scrutiny and his back is against the wall. There are some people who are affected by that and, as a result, they will not perform well."

"Stuart was relentless in his precision. His knees were pumping, sometimes he was running; I remember seeing a ball of 87 miles per hour, which is best for him."

"I think England was shocked by what happened (in the first Test) last week and those two older boys have come out and demonstrated their experience and their determination to want to do well in the colors of England today."

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of South African starter Pieter Malan

Broad eliminated Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza at a low price when South Africa fell to 40-3 in the morning, and would have added the gate of Rassie van der Dussen had he not exceeded the bowler's mark.

However, Ramprakash felt that the 33-year-old's player experience was crucial, as England exerted pressure later in the day and reduced the Proteas to 215-8, still 54 runs behind, on the stumps.

He added: "I think Stuart has become a little fuller, although (in the first Test) Centurion was upset when he was covered a couple of times.

The best of the action from the second day of the second Test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town

"But he used the fold very intelligently, expanding: the batter has to play with them because he has the wide fold and is at an angle."

"He got a bit of uneven rebound, but, because he was in that area often enough, he created real problems for batters, either to move forward or backward, to play or leave."

Broad, Anderson and Sam Curran shared most of the wickets, but most of the workload on the second day was assumed by the spinner Dom Bess, who sent 27 overs.

James Anderson finished the second day with figures of 3-34

Ramprakash was also full of praise for the role that Bess contains, who is playing alone in his third test and also made the key breakthrough when he made Dean Elgar trapped in the depths to finish with a fourth position of 117 wicket.

"Very often we look for Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson to provide the threat of wicket penetration and capture, but also when we have been abroad on dry surfaces, they have ended up doing a lot of donkey work," he said.

"I think here the bowling attack in England worked as a unit and they backed each other. You can't understand how important Bess was, her role and the way she played today from England's point of view."

Dom Bess (L) captured Dean Elgar's key wicket

"What allowed the sailors was to run hard for four or five overs and give everything and really hit the field with an intensity that cannot be done in English camps."

"The credit must go to the young spinner. How many times have you played 27 overs in a day at the county level? Probably not many times, so it was outstanding on your part today."

