Stuart Broad and James Anderson lead England's fight in Cape Town | Cricket News

England hit back with three wickets before lunch after being thrown out for 269 the second morning in Cape Town.

After adding only seven to their nightly total in Newlands, tourists shot off and two wickets for Stuart Broad (2-12) and one for James Anderson (1-22) reduced South Africa to 60-3 in the interval.

Anderson had been England's last wicket to fall, caught in the slip of Kagiso Rabada, leaving Ollie Pope undefeated at 61.

The Proteas openers had started well with a flurry of limits before Broad eliminated Pieter Malan (5) when the debutant went fishing for a ball that escaped and guided it straight towards Joe Root in the first slide.

Zubayr Hamza (5) was the next to leave. Broad hit the right line again just outside to find the edge and this time Ben Stokes threw himself to his right from the second slip to take a brilliant millimeter of the grass.

The lines of England went up and after a change of points, Anderson intervened to eliminate the captain of South Africa, Faf du Plessis. Once again, it was that persistent line, a length that forced the batter to play and only a fraction of the movement to locate the edge. Stokes was waiting again and swallowed a much greater regulatory opportunity.

Dean Elgar (35th) showed the typical determination to fight for lunch with Rassie van der Dussen (10th), who successfully reviewed after losing weight with Anderson, with DRS showing a clear inner edge.

