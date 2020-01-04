South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

James Anderson took two wickets with the second new ball, as England was rewarded for his patience as five wickets in the night session reduced South Africa to 215-8 at the end of day two in Cape Town.

Tourists will now be pressing to close tickets quickly to gain an advantage in the first inning, as they bid for a win at the leveling of the series after being retired for 269 early in the morning session.

Stuart Broad (2-36) and Anderson (3-34) defeated South Africa three times before lunch, but a 117-run position between Dean Elgar (88) and Rassie van der Dussen (68) gave Proteas the advantage With tea

However, Dom Bess (1-62) broke the stage with Elgar's wicket, Sam Curran (2-39) got two, including Van der Dussen, with the old ball and Anderson got two others to give him the advantage next to Joe Root on day three, leading by 54.

At the beginning of the day, England added only seven to its total during the night before Anderson managed to escape from Kagiso Rabada, leaving Ollie Pope undefeated at 61.

The Proteas openers had started well with a flurry of limits before Broad eliminated Pieter Malan (5) when the debutant went fishing for a ball that escaped and guided it straight towards Joe Root in the first slide.

Zubayr Hamza (5) was the next to leave. Broad hit the right line again just outside to find the edge and this time Ben Stokes threw himself to his right from the second slip to take a brilliant millimeter of the grass.

The queues of England rose and, after a change of points, Anderson intervened to eliminate the captain of South Africa. Once again, it was that persistent line, a length that forced the batter to play and only a fraction of the movement to locate the edge. Stokes was waiting again and swallowed a much greater regulatory opportunity.

Elgar showed the typical determination to fight for lunch with Van der Dussen, who checked successfully after being out of Anderson with Anderson, with DRS showing a clear inner edge.

Van der Dussen had more luck after lunch when he put on a glove behind Broad, only for the repetitions to show that the player had stepped on too much. It soon seemed a costly mistake as the association was built.

It was until 89 when Van der Dussen received another life. Anderson found the advantage this time and Stokes took an impressive hand, only for the ball to come out when his elbow hit the grass.

Elgar had not had such difficulties and seemed to move serenely for a century. However, England managed to keep the execution rate well and that perhaps led to the precipitous firing that caused his dismissal.

The lefty tried to hit Bess halfway, but lost him, allowing Root, furiously trafficking, to get under and catch. A fair reward for the efforts of the spinner while moving away in 27 overs.

With the second new ball approaching, Curran was introduced and quickly expelled Kock's dangerous Quinton (20) with a slower cunning before Van der Dussen guided the ball towards Stokes a couple of times later.

Anderson took the new nut and should have brought a first wicket ball, Dwaine Pretorius (4) shot the swinger, but Stokes seized the opportunity in a second advanced sliding position. However, he made peace three balls later, another beautiful swinger, another edge and this time Stokes, having come even closer to the wicket, clung to an impressive capture to his right.

There was time for one more for England before closing. Anderson pointed the stumps at Keshav Maharaj, the batter lowered the bat to avoid a vertical charge, but the inner edge was closed and Dom Sibley entered from the third slip to catch it.

Watch the third day of the second test between South Africa and England starting at 8 am Sunday at Sky Sports Cricket.