Son of NeNe Fugue against child support lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of Georgia

NeNe Leake's new son was hit by a new child support lawsuit, a new Bossip report revealed. The store claims that the Georgia Attorney General is suing Bryson Bryant, the son of the True housewives of Atlanta star, for Symone Davis. She and Bryson share a 2-year-old son named Blaze.

The publication mentioned above reported that Davis wants health insurance for his son. Leakes' son has to appear in court sometime in March of this year, however, the date has not been disclosed. Earlier, Davis accused Bryant of falling prey to drugs and also described him as a "bum."

This would not be the first time Bryant was sued for child support. Marina Robinson also filed a lawsuit against Bryant for a 6-year-old boy, but has not responded. Bryant has been in the news for similar reasons repeatedly over the years.

Reported by Ricki Mathers on December 31, 2019, Symone allegedly suggested that he wanted to appear on the show to expose Bryant and his mother, Leakes. For his thirtieth birthday, NeNe bought Bryant a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house that made Bryson a happy guy, however, provoked Davis's anger over IG.

A Radar Online report suggested that Symone wanted to move on The true housewives of Atlanta, to tell the truth about the lifestyle and behavior of NeNe and Bryson.

In the IG publication mentioned above in which Davis criticized NeNe for buying a house for his son, he stated that it was made solely for the image of NeNe and not for altruism.

A source who spoke with Radar Online said Davis tried to contact Bravo repeatedly. The source added that there was no way NeNe would ever respond. Reports on the family drama between Davis, Leakes and Bryant arrive shortly after she complained about Bryant's refusal to appear at her son's birthday party.

In addition, she states that people always talk to her about how they see him taking drugs. Even before all this fiasco, Symone criticized Leakes for threatening her with a restraining order and also writing a strongly worded email.



