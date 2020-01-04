Singer Ayumi Hamasaki gives birth to her first child at 41

%MINIFYHTML18868420350c650a7d3804ca475198ee9% %MINIFYHTML18868420350c650a7d3804ca475198ee10%

The Japanese singer surprises her fans when she suddenly announces on the Internet that she has welcomed her first child, whom she calls "a beautiful angel."

Japanese pop icon Ayumi Hamasaki It is a new mom.

The 41 year old man Evolution The singer, also known as Ayu, revealed the surprise news through her fan club's website on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Calling her newborn "a beautiful angel," Hamasaki asked fans to support her and thanked them for respecting their privacy.

Many fans were surprised because the "Depends on you" star, twice divorced, never publicly revealed her pregnancy.

The identity of the baby's father has not been revealed, but sources say he is a 20-year-old dancer.