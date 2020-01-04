Silver service in Sandown | Racing news





Silver Forever ridden by jockey Harry Cobden

Silver always enjoyed the perfect rehearsal for his first raid in the company of race classified by returning to the path of triumph in the obstacle Unibet Mares & # 39; in Sandown.

Her colors were reduced for the first time by obstacles last time in Newbury, but the six-year-old girl trained by Paul Nicholls enjoyed climbing up to two and a half miles to claim the greatest victory of her career in this listed event.

Moving gently under Harry Cobden's contention, the 6-5 second favorite accelerated from the end of the last to defeat Copper Gone West by six and a half longs.

Assistant coach Harry Derham said: "She earned more than two miles and three miles in Chepstow for the first time.

"Newbury worked for the first time, and the last time the land was too good for her. She is a two-and-a-half-year-old melophile, and will stay farther than this."

"She jumps very well. It was always going to be a spectator, so we try to force it in Newbury. It was the wrong thing to force her to travel more than two miles, while today could take some time." She is a talented mare. "

A return to Sandown next month, for the obstacle Weatherbys TBA Jane Seymour Mares & # 39; Novices, will be next on the gray agenda.

Derham added: "We will go to Jane Seymour next time here, which is a grade two. That has been a great goal this season. It is a good race to try to win with her, so that is where we will go."

Palladium may lack the kind of his winning brother through Guineas in 2000, Galileo Gold, but the four year old trained by Nicky Henderson had little trouble to go better than the last time Warwick with a success resounding 11 laps. at the opening of Unibet Casino Juvenile Hurdle.

Henderson said: "(Jockey) Nico (Boinville) said, turning straight, looked at the route of persecution He went to the Henrietta Knight & # 39; s (to school), she came from the apartment Martyn (Meade) – y. Amy (Meade) still has one leg in it, which is fun.

"He likes to jump and crossed the terrain very well. Everyone else tried to noquearse each other, and did not cost a lot to gain. It was the first race he won, and that would have done their best. Confidence much good."

A future plans to evaluate the Seven Barrows trainer suggested that an excursion Fred Winter, for which Palladium was presented at 25-1 after this success as a favorite 11.04, is likely to be its target in the Festival Cheltenham, instead of the Triumph Hurdle.

Henderson said: "He ran very well in Warwick the first time, when he was second.

"He jumps very well. We will give him another race and think of the winter Fred (Juvenile Boodles Obstacles for the Disabled), which he would have thought.